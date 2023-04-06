Peter Murrell arrested

Police Scotland confirmed last night that 58-year-old Peter Murrell was released by them at 6.57pm without charge. He had been in police custody for around twelve hours. A report will be sent to the Crown Office and the Procurator Fiscal.

A spokesperson for Ms Sturgeon said on Wednesday that she had “no prior knowledge” of any action which might be taken by Police Scotland.

The spokesperson also said: “Ms Sturgeon will fully cooperate with Police Scotland if required, however at this time no such request has been made.”

The story began early on Wednesday morning when the police arrived at the couple’s Uddingston home to arrest the former SNP Chief Executive Officer in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the SNP. Mr Murrell stepped down on 18 March from his position after it was discovered that the number of members had fallen from the party’s official statements made to media.

Searches were conducted at a number of addresses, including the SNP HQ in Jackson’s Entry, just off the Royal Mile.

Police at SNP Headquarters Edinburgh after police arrested Peter Murrell in connection with party’s finances. PHOTO Alan Simpson Photography

North Bridge reopens to two way traffic

North Bridge will reopen to two way traffic on 21 April. It has been closed to northbound traffic since November 2021 as part of the deck was demolished and replaced, waterproofed and resurfaced. This is all part of the North Bridge Refurbishment Project which is costing more than four times the original estimate of £20 million and will be delivered late partly due to the pandemic and partly due to the work involving much more than originally thought.

Transport and Environment Convener, Cllr Scott Arthur, said: “The reopening of North Bridge to two-way traffic will be great news to many and I’d like to thank all those who live in and travel through the area for their patience while this essential work was carried out. In particular, I would like to thank the local business community and bus passengers for their patience.

“So much of what happens in the North Bridge Refurbishment Project goes unseen, but it’s a huge, complex scheme involving intricate, specialist skills and significant repairs to decades-old infrastructure.

“The partial closure of the bridge to traffic has allowed the team to carry out crucial work to restore and reinforce the deck for future generations. I look forward to seeing the project unfold further as the bridge’s façade is revived to its former glory.

“North Bridge was constructed by Sir William Arrol after he completed both the Forth Bridge and Tower Bridge, and this work should ensure it maintains the same iconic status.”

Lothian Buses will reintroduce northbound services shortly after the reopening of North Bridge. For the most up to date travel information visit the Lothian Buses website.

Easter egg trails at Newhailes

Find an Easter egg on a trail anytime between Friday and Easter Monday at Newhailes House & Gardens near Musselburgh. Booking advised.

At Dynamic Earth

Dynamic Earth. Photo © 2023 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Tonight and tomorrow there will be a show for over fives at the Planetarium at Dynamic Earth. The show lasts for 45 minutes from 7.30 and tickets are £12/£10.

Don’t Panic is a show to prove that there is a lot of cause for optimism depute anxiety around climate change.

