Chris Duncan said that his appointment as interim Head Coach for the Scotland women’s national team was an honour and privilege.

The Edinburgh-based playcaller, who is director of hockey at Edinburgh Academy, will have Dundee-based Vikki Bunce as assistant coach.

The moves follow Jen Wilson’s decision not to seek to renew her contact as head coach which expires at the end of August.

The new team, who are both former Scottish international players, will lead the women’s squad into the World Cup qualifiers in October when recruitment for a permanent head coach will begin.

Duncan (pictured) and Bunce have been assistants to Wilson over the past three years and Scottish Hockey said they have played an integral part in the team’s growth and success.

The interim head coach said: “I have had some amazing memories and experiences during the past three years as assistant coach. To be given the opportunity to lead the team as head coach through to the World Cup qualifiers is a tremendous honour and a privilege.”

He added: “The group of players are hugely-committed and immensely driven to succeed so it is an exciting opportunity for us all to try and create history over the next few months by qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

“There is real potential in the squad and I look forward to building on the strong foundations which are already in place.”

Andy Tennant, Scottish Hockey’s head of performance, said: “I would also like to place on record our sincere thanks to The Edinburgh Academy for supporting Chris’s on-going development.

“As one door closes, however, another opens and I am pleased that we have reached agreement for Chris and Vikki to step up and support the group through to the World Cup qualifiers.”

Elsie Walker will continue as team manager.



