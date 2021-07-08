Cobbles the Scottie Dog has been appointed the Edinburgh Bus Tours new official ambassador.

Named by colleagues after Edinburgh’s setted streets, Cobbles will soon be rolling over for customers as they board one of the company’s four open top bus tours departing from St Andrew Square, seven days a week.

Joining the team as the summer holidays kick off, Cobbles is nearly 6ft tall and is dressed in the official Edinburgh Bus Tours tartan produced by Kinloch Anderson for the company in 2014.

Gaynor Marshall, Communications Director for Edinburgh Bus Tours said: “We are delighted to welcome a new member to the family at Edinburgh Bus Tours. Our full of fun character Cobbles has been learning all of our tour routes and finding out lots of information about our city and the many attractions dotted along each journey.

“Edinburgh Bus Tours is a five-star attraction and with the rise of staycations this summer, we offer a fun experience for all the family. We can’t wait for Cobbles to begin duties as our official Edinburgh Bus Tours ambassador just in time for the summer holidays.

“With our kids go free offer on our city tours, we hope to see lots of people chasing Cobble’s tail this summer!”

Edinburgh Bus Tours offer three signature city tours: City Sightseeing, Majestic and the Edinburgh Tour. Adult prices are from £8 and children go free.

Locals can also escape the city with a half day tour on the company’s Three Bridges Tour, led by knowledgeable tour guides to South Queensferry. This tour includes a 90-minute cruise on the Firth of Forth where visitors can get a closer look at the three bridges which cross the River Forth

In April the company launched an official Edinburgh Bus Tours app featuring an interactive map showing live tour times and departures points, as well as a number of city-wide attractions and discounted offers.

Built in-house, the new digital platform will allow users to plan their visit and purchase tour tickets in advance for ease and convenience.

Customers can download the Edinburgh Bus Tours app from the Apple store or Google Play.

www.edinburghtour.com

