EDINBURGH BUS TOURS RETURNS TO THE CAPITAL

Edinburgh Bus Tours returns to the capital’s streets today as travel restrictions continue to ease across Scotland.

With three signature city tours – City Sightseeing, Majestic and the Edinburgh Tour, Edinburgh Bus Tours has something for everyone with adult tickets starting from just £8, and up to 3 children travelling free with every paying adult.

Locals will also be able to escape the city with a half day tour on the company’s Three Bridges Tour, led by friendly and knowledgeable tour guides to South Queensferry. This tour includes a 90-minute cruise on the Firth of Forth where visitors can get a closer look at the iconic bridges from the water.

In line with its return, the company has also launched an official Edinburgh Bus Tours app. Featuring an interactive map showing live tour times and departures points, as well as a host of city-wide attractions and discounted offers, the app will significantly enhance the customer’s experience as they explore all the fascinating history of our capital city.

Built in-house, the new digital platform will allow users to plan their visit and purchase tour tickets in advance for ease and convenience.

Willie Hamilton, General Manager for Edinburgh Bus Tours said: “We are thrilled to be able to bring back our tour attraction in line with the easing of Scottish Government travel restrictions. Our open top buses offer a fantastic way to experience our capital city and are a great value, fun family day out for both residents and visitors to the city.

“Our team have been working really hard behind the scenes to ensure our 5-star attraction is ready to welcome customers and I want to thank them all for all their dedication and hard work.”

Edinburgh Bus Tours is a Visit Scotland 5-star rated attraction. Visitors can choose a tour with a live specially-trained guide or a multi-lingual commentary available in 9 different languages.

More information on Edinburgh Bus Tours can be found at www.edinburghtour.com

Customer can download the Edinburgh Bus Tours app from the Apple store or Google Play.

