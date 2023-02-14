The message from the science festival team is a simple one: Let’s experiment!
This year’s programme uses 31 venues and intends to get everyone hands on with science which is at the heart of all scientific disciplines. The festival is mindful that this is a year of transition out of the pandemic and stabilisation into a new phase building on the success of previous festivals, and one third of the programme is free to access.
The city will become a living laboratory with experimentation in formats, approaches and partnerships, providing new ways for audiences to interact with science and scientists.
- The main place to go for families is as before the City Art Centre where access is free
- At the National Museum of Scotland FutureFest and EarthFest themed weekends will mark the beginning and end of the festival
- Large scale outdoor photography exhibition called Cherish: Shaping our Planet is included in a long list of free events
- Big Ideas talks with some of the foremost scientists and researchers such as Professor Marion Nestle who will be the recipient of this year’s Edinburgh Medal at a ceremony to be held at the City Chambers, Benita Matofska, Professor Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell, Lord Martin Rees, Florence Schechter of the Vagina Museum, Marcus Chown, Professor Anil Seth and author Louise Gray.
- The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon will talk to Ambassador Patricia Espinosa the former Executive Secretary of the United National Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC 2016-22).
Amanda Tyndall, Festival and Creative Director at Edinburgh Science said: “As we emerge from the disruption of the past few years and confront ongoing wider-world challenges, we remain in a period of transition and stabilisation but are excited by a whole-hearted return to live, hands-on science experiences. We call on audiences of all ages to join us in celebrating all things experimental!”
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “We are proud to support Edinburgh Science Festival for its part in inspiring the next generation of scientists across Scotland.
“I am sure this year’s festival will build on its successes of the past, which will help to reinforce both the festival and Scotland’s place as one of the world’s leading scientific nations.”
Cllr Val Walker, Culture and Communities Convener said: “Once again the fantastic Edinburgh Science Festival will transform the city into a celebration of science and technology which lets us all experiment!
“We very much look forward to hosting families in our City Art Centre where there will be 5 floors of hands-on science for children as young as three. It’s a perfect day out for the family in the Easter Holidays with six new workshops around construction, creative coding, technology and LEGO as well as all-time favourites E.R. Surgery and Splat-tastic. The unique mix of art, workshops, talks, photography and interactive exhibits included in the festival programme make science and the concepts being explored more accessible and entertaining for all ages.”
Five things you need to know today
New radio station on air in Edinburgh from today Mike Osman From today the newest radio station Great British Radio on the DAB network will take to the airwaves in Edinburgh and the immediate region with a mission to get Britain laughing and feeling positive. The station promises uplifting music and stories with content on…
Race day will raise funds for charity in memory of popular young farmer
A charity set up in memory of an agricultural student who died tragically young will benefit from Musselburgh Racecourse’s next race day on Sunday (19 February). Funds will be raised at The Thomas Sherriff Young Farmers Raceday for the George Crawford Legacy Trust, set up to honour the skilled Borders horse rider who lost his…
Continue Reading Race day will raise funds for charity in memory of popular young farmer
SWPL player of the month announced
It’s a double for Edinburgh’s Hearts and Boroughmuir Thistle as Emma Brownlie and Courtney McAvoy collect the January 2022/23 Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) Player of the Month awards. Brownlie becomes the first Heart of Midlothian player to win the award since February 2019. Rachel Walkingshaw was the winner when Hearts were in SWPL 2.…
Quartermile nursery will reopen after new lease agreed
The business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of the leasehold interest of the former Nightingale Nursery in Edinburgh. The vacant day nursery setting was once registered to care for up to 48 children. It is located on Nightingale Way in the Quartermile/Bruntsfield/Marchmont area of Edinburgh, just a few minutes’ walk from The Meadows.…
Continue Reading Quartermile nursery will reopen after new lease agreed
It’s Jambos v Celtic in the Scottish Cup
Hearts have a major hurdle to negotiate if they want to progress to the semi-final of the Scottish Cup having drawn cinch Premiership pace-setters Celtic in the feature tie of the round. However, the tie will be at Tynecastle Park on the weekend of March 11 and full fixture details of the mouth-watering quarter-final will…
ScotHot looking for talented newcomers to the hospitality industry
ScotHot, Scotland’s leading showcase event for food, drink, hospitality, retail, and tourism, is on the hunt for the industry’s most talented newcomers to form its ‘hotlist’ as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations. Ahead of the event next month, ‘ScotHot’s 50 Rising Stars’ list will recognise and celebrate those making their mark within their respective sector…
Continue Reading ScotHot looking for talented newcomers to the hospitality industry