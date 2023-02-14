The message from the science festival team is a simple one: Let’s experiment!

This year’s programme uses 31 venues and intends to get everyone hands on with science which is at the heart of all scientific disciplines. The festival is mindful that this is a year of transition out of the pandemic and stabilisation into a new phase building on the success of previous festivals, and one third of the programme is free to access.

The city will become a living laboratory with experimentation in formats, approaches and partnerships, providing new ways for audiences to interact with science and scientists.

The main place to go for families is as before the City Art Centre where access is free

At the National Museum of Scotland FutureFest and EarthFest themed weekends will mark the beginning and end of the festival Large scale outdoor photography exhibition called Cherish: Shaping our Planet is included in a long list of free events Big Ideas talks with some of the foremost scientists and researchers such as Professor Marion Nestle who will be the recipient of this year’s Edinburgh Medal at a ceremony to be held at the City Chambers, Benita Matofska, Professor Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell, Lord Martin Rees, Florence Schechter of the Vagina Museum, Marcus Chown, Professor Anil Seth and author Louise Gray. The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon will talk to Ambassador Patricia Espinosa the former Executive Secretary of the United National Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC 2016-22).



Amanda Tyndall, Festival and Creative Director at Edinburgh Science said: “As we emerge from the disruption of the past few years and confront ongoing wider-world challenges, we remain in a period of transition and stabilisation but are excited by a whole-hearted return to live, hands-on science experiences. We call on audiences of all ages to join us in celebrating all things experimental!”

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “We are proud to support Edinburgh Science Festival for its part in inspiring the next generation of scientists across Scotland.

“I am sure this year’s festival will build on its successes of the past, which will help to reinforce both the festival and Scotland’s place as one of the world’s leading scientific nations.”

Cllr Val Walker, Culture and Communities Convener said: “Once again the fantastic Edinburgh Science Festival will transform the city into a celebration of science and technology which lets us all experiment!

“We very much look forward to hosting families in our City Art Centre where there will be 5 floors of hands-on science for children as young as three. It’s a perfect day out for the family in the Easter Holidays with six new workshops around construction, creative coding, technology and LEGO as well as all-time favourites E.R. Surgery and Splat-tastic. The unique mix of art, workshops, talks, photography and interactive exhibits included in the festival programme make science and the concepts being explored more accessible and entertaining for all ages.”

Stephanie Maia with daughter Valentina (age 7) experimenting with dry ice at Summerhall, one of the Festival venues.

