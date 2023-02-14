New radio station on air in Edinburgh from today

Mike Osman

From today the newest radio station Great British Radio on the DAB network will take to the airwaves in Edinburgh and the immediate region with a mission to get Britain laughing and feeling positive.

The station promises uplifting music and stories with content on air 24 hours a day.

Every day will begin with three hours of original exclusive comedy from impressionist Mike Osman. He has regularly performed as Donald Trump and it may appear that he has guests on the show – but it will really just be Mike in the studio.

Half term suggestion – The Real Mary King’s Close

Calling all brave and curious explorers, this February The Real Mary King’s Close is shining a light (or lack of) onto Edinburgh’s history, illuminating the lives of former residents and unravelling truths about their deaths with Lantern Led Tours.

The new Lantern Led Tours are available for a limited time only during Half Term, where guests will descend into complete darkness with the only light source being the flicker of their lanterns, as they explore Edinburgh’s history.

Hidden beneath the Capital’s iconic Royal Mile, Edinburgh’s best underground experience is ready to send those daring to on a time-traveling adventure. The one hour guided tour will transport customers to another era, with eerie interactions from two insidious characters that used to strike terror into people’s hearts at their very sight.

Paul Nixon, General Manager at The Real Mary King’s Close, said: “The Real Mary King’s Close is a place filled with excitement and mystery, where strange revelations of Edinburgh’s ominous past come to life. We are so excited to launch our Lantern Led Tours and elevate the experience to a whole new level. This is a great activity to do with family and friends over the February holidays, so come along and find out who is the bravest of the bunch.”

The tours will be running Friday 10th to Sunday 12th February and Friday 17th to Sunday 19th February from 7pm-9pm every 15 minutes. Prices are £25 per adult / £19 per child (5 to 15yo – no under 5 allowed).

Life-saving defibrillators for Edinburgh care homes on Valentine’s Day

Several care homes in Edinburgh will have defibrillators from today. The equipment is public access and the funding has come from the City’s community benefit scheme.

Thanks to a donation from the Council’s energy supplier Utilita, the life saving devices will be installed at complexes in Gilmerton (30 Ravenscroft Place), Granton (26 Granton Crescent), Piershill (13 Moira Park) and Sighthill (117 Calder Gardens).

Cllr Jane Meagher, Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work Convener, said: “We now have over 80 public access defibrillators in Edinburgh and this initiative is putting even more of these important devices on the map. The four now installed at our sheltered housing complexes will provide extra reassurance for those in our care but will also be accessible to neighbours and people passing through.

“As part of our community benefits scheme, we work with Council suppliers to help them give back to the city and Utilita is one of our biggest energy suppliers. We have a contract to switch all empty Council homes to Utilita, making sure that tenants have smart meters and welcome credit in their new home. This project has been made possible thanks to their community benefits donation. I’d like to thank them and everyone involved.”

Edinburgh Science Festival 2023

Edinburgh Science Festival – The Festival’s 2023 programme is revealed at 10.30am on Tuesday, 14 February: www.sciencefestival.co.uk The photo call features Stephanie Maia with daughter Valentina (age 7) experimenting with dry ice at Summerhall, one of the Festival venues. PHOTO Ian Georgeson

The Edinburgh Science Festival will unveil its full programme for the Easter holidays this morning. We will bring you news as soon as we get it.

Edinburgh Science Festival is the first and one of the most respected science festivals in the world, taking place between 1 and 16 April 2023. Known for producing world-class live events, this year’s Festival invites everyone to get hands-on with science and embrace the concepts of experimentation, innovation, creativity, curiosity and invention that lie at the heart of its 2023 theme – Let’s Experiment!

The Festival’s 2023 programme is revealed at 10.30am on Tuesday, 14 February: www.sciencefestival.co.uk

