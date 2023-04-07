Edinburgh Science Festival presented a talk on Thursday evening between Patricia Espinosa, Ambassador of Mexico to Germany since 2012, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico (2006–2012) and Executive Secretary of the United National Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC, 2016–2022) and MSP Màiri McAllan, Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition.
Ambassador Espinosa and Ms McAllan enjoyed a fascinating conversation exploring Scottish, and global, efforts to face up to our climate emergency and guide us through the vital transition to a cleaner, fairer and sustainable future for everyone. With discussion of climate justice, the role of legislation, UN Sustainable Development Goals and how we mitigate the unfolding effects of a changing climate and more, this event gave fascinating insights into global politics and what the next steps on this critical journey need to be.
PHOTOS Ian Georgeson
Rosyth strikes could threaten the Type 31 Frigate
It has been confirmed today that about 100 members of staff employed by Kaefer Limited are to strike for 12 weeks at Rosyth Dockyard. The members of staff are all members of the Unite union working on the construction of the Type 31 Frigate. The five ships – Active, Bulldog, Formidable, Venturer and Campbeltown -…
Continue Reading Rosyth strikes could threaten the Type 31 Frigate
Edinburgh care home hosting dementia education event
Free dementia session offered by Cramond Residence to local community A care home specialising in dementia will open its doors to members of the public as part of its free series to raise awareness of the disease. Relatives and those living with dementia are encouraged to attend the event at Cramond Residence on 22 April for the…
Continue Reading Edinburgh care home hosting dementia education event
Letter from Scotland
Easter morning sermons will talk of new beginnings – buds on trees, the life cycle of birds and bees, and hopes of better times for our own species. And when we’re enjoying a few days holiday and watching children hunting for Easter eggs, it’s possible to be hopeful. Maybe the war in Ukraine will end…
Five things you need to know today
Good news for Pulse of the Place Pulse of the Place will lead the New York City Tartan Day Parade on Saturday 15 April. This is a good month for the young samba drummers already, but today they have even better news as they are included in the list of 63 youth music initiatives which…
Edinburgh International Harp Festival takes place this weekend
The Edinburgh International Harp Festival (EIHF) is the UK’s premier harping event and it takes place this weekend. The festival is an annual celebration and gathering of the global harp community and it is the main event of The Clarsach Society. Taking place over 4 days and 5 nights at George Watson’s College, the highlights…
Continue Reading Edinburgh International Harp Festival takes place this weekend
Easter egg giveaway at The Centre in Livingston
2,000 EASTER EGG GIVEAWAY AT THE CENTRE LIVINGSTON This Easter The Centre, Livingston will be giving away 2,000 chocolate eggs. The first 1,000 children who complete their spring ‘Butterfly Trail’ as part of their Easter event will receive one as a congratulations for taking part, with every egg handed out matched by another one being…
Continue Reading Easter egg giveaway at The Centre in Livingston