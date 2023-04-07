Edinburgh Science Festival presented a talk on Thursday evening between Patricia Espinosa, Ambassador of Mexico to Germany since 2012, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico (2006–2012) and Executive Secretary of the United National Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC, 2016–2022) and MSP Màiri McAllan, Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition.

Ambassador Espinosa and Ms McAllan enjoyed a fascinating conversation exploring Scottish, and global, efforts to face up to our climate emergency and guide us through the vital transition to a cleaner, fairer and sustainable future for everyone. With discussion of climate justice, the role of legislation, UN Sustainable Development Goals and how we mitigate the unfolding effects of a changing climate and more, this event gave fascinating insights into global politics and what the next steps on this critical journey need to be.

A Climate of Change: Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition since 2023 Màiri McAllan in Conversation with Ambassador Patricia Espinosa at the Dynamic Eart, Edinburgh as part of the events for the Edinburgh Science Festival

L-R: Simon Gage, Edinburgh Science CEO

MSP Màiri McAllan, Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition

Patricia Espinosa, Ambassador of Mexico to Germany since 2012, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico (2006–2012) and Executive Secretary of the United National Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC, 2016–2022)

Hannah Schlesigner, Edinburgh Science, Director of Development and Marketing



A Climate of Change: Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition since 2023 Màiri McAllan in Conversation with Ambassador Patricia Espinosa at the Dynamic Eart, Edinburgh as part of the events for the Edinburgh Science Festival

A Climate of Change: Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition since 2023 Màiri McAllan in Conversation with Ambassador Patricia Espinosa at the Dynamic Eart, Edinburgh as part of the events for the Edinburgh Science Festival

A Climate of Change: Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition since 2023 Màiri McAllan in Conversation with Ambassador Patricia Espinosa at the Dynamic Eart, Edinburgh as part of the events for the Edinburgh Science Festival

A Climate of Change: Simon Gage Edinburgh Science CEO with Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition since 2023 Màiri McAllan in Conversation with Ambassador Patricia Espinosa at the Dynamic Eart, Edinburgh as part of the events for the Edinburgh Science Festival

A Climate of Change: Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition since 2023 Màiri McAllan in Conversation with Ambassador Patricia Espinosa at the Dynamic Eart, Edinburgh as part of the event sfor the Edinburgh Science Festival

A Climate of Change: Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition since 2023 Màiri McAllan in Conversation with Ambassador Patricia Espinosa at the Dynamic Eart, Edinburgh as part of the event sfor the Edinburgh Science Festival

PHOTOS Ian Georgeson

Like this: Like Loading...