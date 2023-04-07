Free dementia session offered by Cramond Residence to local community
A care home specialising in dementia will open its doors to members of the public as part of its free series to raise awareness of the disease.
Relatives and those living with dementia are encouraged to attend the event at Cramond Residence on 22 April for the second instalment of its ‘Let’s talk about…Dementia’ series.
The session will be led by Ross Bijak, General Manager at Cramond Residence, who has more than 17 years of experience in the care sector. Ross is well-versed in tailored dementia care and undertook a Masters in Dementia Studies in 2020 to further his knowledge.
Key topics set to be covered include a background on dementia, its symptoms, and the importance of person-centered care. Attendees will be encouraged to share their thoughts and feelings on the subject based on their experiences.
Ross said: “Dementia has physical, psychological, social and economic impacts, not only for people living with dementia but also for their carers, families and wider society.
“There is often a lack of awareness and understanding of dementia, resulting in stigmatisation and barriers to diagnosis and care – which is why we launched this series.
“The event will be interactive and engaging, driven by the participants’ own experiences. It will feature exercises highlighting the challenges surrounding communication for those with dementia in a bid to hopefully overcome these and remove the stress associated.
“With expertise in-house, we’re proud to be in a position to host these small group sessions to share knowledge and provide support on dementia care.”
The event starts at 10 AM and refreshments will be provided. To sign up for the event, get in touch with enquiries@cramondresidence.co.uk [please note spaces will be limited and on a first come basis].
Cramond Residence strives to ensure that those living with dementia live a fulfilled life. The home offers a dedicated dementia floor, specially designed for those living with dementia to allow them to live a richer and more satisfying life with specialist facilities and trained staff on hand to provide support and relief.
Dementia training sits at the top of the care home’s agenda with 90% of their staff being provided with vital dementia training.
Telephone 0131 341 4037 or visit the website https://cramondresidence.co.uk/
