While temperatures plummeted the sense of atmosphere and occasion was prevalent at Edinburgh Playhouse for the much-loved revival of Lerner & Lowe’s My Fair Lady.
Charlotte Kennedy produces an earthy cockney accent as flower seller Eliza Doolittle during ‘Wouldn’t It Be Loverly’ after a comical ‘Why Can’t The English’ by the stuffy Professor Higgins played by Michael D. Xavier. For a London story set in 1913, many themes feel noticeably present.
Adam Woodyatt, the actor best known as Ian Beale in Eastenders, does a star turn as Alfred P. Doolittle who declares that as a member of the “underserving poor” he is up against “middle-class morality all the time.” His journey to social respectability is marked with a colourfully choreographed ‘Get me to the Church on time.’ Opera singer Lesley Garret is excellent as the maternal Mrs Pearce, there’s no doubt of her regular gig when she performs during ‘The Servants Chorus’, ’You Did It’ and the classic ‘I Could Have Danced All Night’.
This production attracted an intergenerational audience, my daughter Christina (10) particularly enjoyed the colourful costumes during ‘The Embassy Waltz’. The return of this classic musical was complete with a rendition of ‘I’ve Grown Accustomed To Her Face’.
The romantic ballad performed by Higgins before Eliza appears for the closing scene had the audience enchanted as they spilled out onto a freezing Edinburgh night.
Until January 7th
Phillips wants Challenge Cup triumph to fire-up Flyers
Zack Phillips enjoyed the adulation of the Fife Flyers faithful when his sudden-death penalty shot bulged the net and took the Kirkcaldy club into their first semi-final in the Viaplay Challenge Cup. But the razor-sharp right-wing or centre ice from Fredericton, Canada, who has iced for teams in Slovakia, Poland and Germany, before arriving in Scotland,…
Atkinson and Devlin in contention for spots v Killie
Nathaniel Atkinson (pictured with Toby Sibbick by Nigel Duncan) fired home a spectacular goal four minutes into injury time as Hearts snatched a point in a 2-2 draw with lowly Kilmarnock at rain-soaked Rugby Park in October. The Australian defender is back from the World Cup in Qatar, where he came up against French superstar Kylian Mbappe, and available…
Accessible homes expert takes over at Blackwood
Scotland’s leading independent living specialist has appointed a new chief executive following a rigorous recruitment process led by external advisers. Simon Fitzpatrick will be promoted internally to lead Blackwood Housing and Care, which has 600 staff and operates more than 1500 properties across 28 local authorities. Blackwood is renowned for championing the use of technology…
Spotlight on Tweed at country development
As the current “spotlight home” at Hayford Mills, Cambusbarron, the two bedroom Tweed apartment (£183,995) now includes a luxury kitchen upgrade, including Integrated Dishwasher, Washer Dryer, & Fridge Freezer, Zanussi induction hob, Zanussi single oven, luxury glass splashback and 1.5 bowl stainless steel sink. Under unit lighting – Sirius designer LED – is also included,…
New series of Life on the Bay begins in January
The popular Kinghorn park will feature once again in a Sunday night BBC Scotland series starting next month. “Fife’s Sunshine Coast” will be back on TV screens this January, as Red Sky Productions and BBC Scotland announce that a second series of “Life on the Bay” – filmed in and around Pettycur Bay Holiday Park…
Five teenage sorcerers cast a spell at MagicFest
Edinburgh MagicFest, the biggest event of its kind in Europe, has a line-up of Scottish and international performers who say they will leave audiences “delighted, astounded and amazed”. Future Magicians is new this year, introducing five teenage sorcerers mentored by professional performers to prepare them for a very special show of their own. The talented…
