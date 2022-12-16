The popular Kinghorn park will feature once again in a Sunday night BBC Scotland series starting next month.

“Fife’s Sunshine Coast” will be back on TV screens this January, as Red Sky Productions and BBC Scotland announce that a second series of “Life on the Bay” – filmed in and around Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn – has been completed. Last year the eight part series, capturing the human interest stories behind one of Scotland’s largest holiday parks, was a huge hit with viewers captivated by the stunning coastal scenery, the larger than life characters portrayed, and the fly on the wall coverage of weddings, entertainment shows, and other events at the park.

The new eight part series of Life on the Bay begins at 9.30 pm on 8 January, on the BBC Scotland channel and on BBC iPlayer.

“It’s great news, who wouldn’t want to enjoy another series of “Life on the Bay,” said Director of the park, Steven Wallace, who was one of the stars of the first series, seen balancing on caravans, cleaning out the swimming pool, racing across the Forth in a lifeboat, and demonstrating his prowess at crown green bowling.

“After the very positive reaction to the first series, which we were told by many people brightened up their Sunday evenings throughout the Winter, we hoped that the BBC would commission Red Sky, who have been fantastic to deal with, to produce a second series,” said Steven. “So we were delighted when we received the news that there was to be another eight episodes series produced. The filming took place in the summer to capture the best of that busy season.”

“We can say to viewers that there are yet more stories and anecdotes to share from us as a family , from our staff, and from our many holiday home owners, plus yet more larger than life characters to reveal. We are all a bit more relaxed in front of the cameras now too. When the Covid restrictions eased, the park became really busy, with lots going on – the summer gave holidaymakers and day-trippers a taste of normality again, which was very much welcomed. We saw the pleasure on people’s faces, which will come across in the new series. Plus, the weather came good again too, living up to its “sunshine coast “ billing.”

The new series features a second location too, with filming having taken place at the Old Manor Hotel, along the coast in Lundin Links , a new business purchased by the Wallace family at the start of 2022.

“Viewers will enjoy seeing Lundin Links, it’s another beautiful part of Fife with lots to offer the visitor,” said Steven.

David Harron, Commissioning Executive, BBC Scotland, said: ‘We’re delighted to bring back Life on the Bay. Series One was hugely popular with our audience and hopefully the second run will bring some welcome sunshine during the cold winter months.’

