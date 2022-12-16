As the current “spotlight home” at Hayford Mills, Cambusbarron, the two bedroom Tweed apartment (£183,995) now includes a luxury kitchen upgrade, including Integrated Dishwasher, Washer Dryer, & Fridge Freezer, Zanussi induction hob, Zanussi single oven, luxury glass splashback and 1.5 bowl stainless steel sink.

Under unit lighting – Sirius designer LED – is also included, plus a Reginox Kubina kitchen tap.

This upgrade enhances what is already a stylish, modern apartment offering a bright and spacious open plan layout in the kitchen and lounge, with a good sized dining area.

The apartment also has two bedrooms both with built-in wardrobes, plus a generous bathroom, all leading off the main central hallway. There is ample storage space providing an ideal home for any young professionals, downsizers or first-time buyers.

Lynn McNair, Development Sales Manager at Hayford Mills said: “Allanwater Homes is known for its excellent “as included” specification, which is one of the very best around in the current marketplace, but what is provided in this lovely apartment goes even further. We expect this apartment to sell fast, given the additional built in value, so please make an appointment to view it as soon as possible -it’s ready to move into now.”

Enjoying a semi-rural setting, Cambusbarron is within easy commuting distance of Stirling.

The development also offers luxury Deveron 2 townhouses, set over three levels, with a new showhome showcasing this housetype now open for viewing by appointment.

The professionally interior designed property offers buyers a contemporary mews style home with a high specification. Priced from £324,995, the “Deveron 2” has a well thought out layout suitable for a growing family, a young professional couple, or perhaps someone who is downsizing.

An open plan dining/kitchen/family room is on the ground floor, along with a w.c. and utility area.

On the first floor, a spacious lounge takes centre stage, together with the principal bedroom complete with fitted wardrobes and ensuite shower room.

On the second floor there is Bedroom two, complete with fitted wardrobes and an ensuite shower room, with bedroom three, and a family bathroom.

Tel 0330 1247695 for appointment to view available Thursday to Monday 11am to 5.30pm

allanwater.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...