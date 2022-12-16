As the current “spotlight home” at Hayford Mills, Cambusbarron, the two bedroom Tweed apartment (£183,995) now includes a luxury kitchen upgrade, including Integrated Dishwasher, Washer Dryer, & Fridge Freezer, Zanussi induction hob, Zanussi single oven, luxury glass splashback and 1.5 bowl stainless steel sink.
Under unit lighting – Sirius designer LED – is also included, plus a Reginox Kubina kitchen tap.
This upgrade enhances what is already a stylish, modern apartment offering a bright and spacious open plan layout in the kitchen and lounge, with a good sized dining area.
The apartment also has two bedrooms both with built-in wardrobes, plus a generous bathroom, all leading off the main central hallway. There is ample storage space providing an ideal home for any young professionals, downsizers or first-time buyers.
Lynn McNair, Development Sales Manager at Hayford Mills said: “Allanwater Homes is known for its excellent “as included” specification, which is one of the very best around in the current marketplace, but what is provided in this lovely apartment goes even further. We expect this apartment to sell fast, given the additional built in value, so please make an appointment to view it as soon as possible -it’s ready to move into now.”
Enjoying a semi-rural setting, Cambusbarron is within easy commuting distance of Stirling.
The development also offers luxury Deveron 2 townhouses, set over three levels, with a new showhome showcasing this housetype now open for viewing by appointment.
The professionally interior designed property offers buyers a contemporary mews style home with a high specification. Priced from £324,995, the “Deveron 2” has a well thought out layout suitable for a growing family, a young professional couple, or perhaps someone who is downsizing.
An open plan dining/kitchen/family room is on the ground floor, along with a w.c. and utility area.
On the first floor, a spacious lounge takes centre stage, together with the principal bedroom complete with fitted wardrobes and ensuite shower room.
On the second floor there is Bedroom two, complete with fitted wardrobes and an ensuite shower room, with bedroom three, and a family bathroom.
Tel 0330 1247695 for appointment to view available Thursday to Monday 11am to 5.30pm
Phillips wants Challenge Cup triumph to fire-up Flyers
Zack Phillips enjoyed the adulation of the Fife Flyers faithful when his sudden-death penalty shot bulged the net and took the Kirkcaldy club into their first semi-final in the Viaplay Challenge Cup. But the razor-sharp right-wing or centre ice from Fredericton, Canada, who has iced for teams in Slovakia, Poland and Germany, before arriving in Scotland,…
Continue Reading Phillips wants Challenge Cup triumph to fire-up Flyers
Atkinson and Devlin in contention for spots v Killie
Nathaniel Atkinson (pictured with Toby Sibbick by Nigel Duncan) fired home a spectacular goal four minutes into injury time as Hearts snatched a point in a 2-2 draw with lowly Kilmarnock at rain-soaked Rugby Park in October. The Australian defender is back from the World Cup in Qatar, where he came up against French superstar Kylian Mbappe, and available…
Continue Reading Atkinson and Devlin in contention for spots v Killie
Accessible homes expert takes over at Blackwood
Scotland’s leading independent living specialist has appointed a new chief executive following a rigorous recruitment process led by external advisers. Simon Fitzpatrick will be promoted internally to lead Blackwood Housing and Care, which has 600 staff and operates more than 1500 properties across 28 local authorities. Blackwood is renowned for championing the use of technology…
Continue Reading Accessible homes expert takes over at Blackwood
New series of Life on the Bay begins in January
The popular Kinghorn park will feature once again in a Sunday night BBC Scotland series starting next month. “Fife’s Sunshine Coast” will be back on TV screens this January, as Red Sky Productions and BBC Scotland announce that a second series of “Life on the Bay” – filmed in and around Pettycur Bay Holiday Park…
Continue Reading New series of Life on the Bay begins in January
Review – My Fair Lady
While temperatures plummeted the sense of atmosphere and occasion was prevalent at Edinburgh Playhouse for the much-loved revival of Lerner & Lowe’s My Fair Lady. Charlotte Kennedy produces an earthy cockney accent as flower seller Eliza Doolittle during ‘Wouldn’t It Be Loverly’ after a comical ‘Why Can’t The English’ by the stuffy Professor Higgins played…
Five teenage sorcerers cast a spell at MagicFest
Edinburgh MagicFest, the biggest event of its kind in Europe, has a line-up of Scottish and international performers who say they will leave audiences “delighted, astounded and amazed”. Future Magicians is new this year, introducing five teenage sorcerers mentored by professional performers to prepare them for a very special show of their own. The talented…
Continue Reading Five teenage sorcerers cast a spell at MagicFest