Scotland’s leading independent living specialist has appointed a new chief executive following a rigorous recruitment process led by external advisers.
Simon Fitzpatrick will be promoted internally to lead Blackwood Housing and Care, which has 600 staff and operates more than 1500 properties across 28 local authorities.
Blackwood is renowned for championing the use of technology to help its residents to live as fully and independently as possible while coping with complex needs or age-related conditions.
For the past seven years Simon has been Blackwood’s Development and Commercial Director, spearheading the development and rollout of its award-winning Blackwood House model, the gold standard for accessible housing to support independent living in Scotland.
Julie McDowell, Chair of Blackwood Homes and Care, who has led the board in setting out an ambitious five-year plan, said: “Simon’s skills, experience and enthusiasm for Blackwood’s mission make him the outstanding candidate to take us forward.
“The Board is confident that Simon is the right person to steer Blackwood through the many challenges currently facing our sector to achieve our longer term ambitions.”
The father-of-two young children has enjoyed two spells with Blackwood, first joining as the Property Investment Manager, before returning to take up the role of Development and Commercial Director.
Simon will assume the CEO role as of February 1, 2023, taking over from outgoing chief executive Fanchea Kelly, who is stepping down after 10 years.
He added: “I’m incredibly passionate about Blackwood’s work, so it’s a great honour to be taking the helm at this fantastic organisation. What Blackwood has achieved under Fanchea’s guidance is remarkable.
“Beyond that the ambition of what Julie and the board have set out for us to achieve over the next few years is equally impressive and I am delighted I will be part of that, working with a team I greatly respect and admire.”
During 2022 Blackwood celebrated its 50th anniversary and those five decades have seen it earn a reputation as an industry leader which uses cutting-edge technology to help its customers to live independently.
Its homes are setting a new standard for accessible, connected and affordable housing that can adapt to tenants’ future needs. They feature Blackwood’s CleverCogs technology which is personalised and links users to care and health services, home automation, local information, entertainment, and video access to family and friends.
The annual Blackwood Design Awards attract innovations and inventions from tech hubs, universities, and a host of other sources across the globe. Previous winners have delivered vital life aids for people who are ageing or have disabilities, including an app that makes living spaces safer for people with dementia and a “spill proof” spoon for those affected by conditions which cause them to shake.
Meanwhile Blackwood also launched its pioneering £12.5 million, three-year Peoplehood project with major industry and academic partners to create neighbourhoods of the future, which promote healthy ageing and help people live independently in their own homes.
For more information on Blackwood and its work, please visit: https://www.blackwoodgroup.org.uk
Phillips wants Challenge Cup triumph to fire-up Flyers
Zack Phillips enjoyed the adulation of the Fife Flyers faithful when his sudden-death penalty shot bulged the net and took the Kirkcaldy club into their first semi-final in the Viaplay Challenge Cup. But the razor-sharp right-wing or centre ice from Fredericton, Canada, who has iced for teams in Slovakia, Poland and Germany, before arriving in Scotland,…
Continue Reading Phillips wants Challenge Cup triumph to fire-up Flyers
Atkinson and Devlin in contention for spots v Killie
Nathaniel Atkinson (pictured with Toby Sibbick by Nigel Duncan) fired home a spectacular goal four minutes into injury time as Hearts snatched a point in a 2-2 draw with lowly Kilmarnock at rain-soaked Rugby Park in October. The Australian defender is back from the World Cup in Qatar, where he came up against French superstar Kylian Mbappe, and available…
Continue Reading Atkinson and Devlin in contention for spots v Killie
Spotlight on Tweed at country development
As the current “spotlight home” at Hayford Mills, Cambusbarron, the two bedroom Tweed apartment (£183,995) now includes a luxury kitchen upgrade, including Integrated Dishwasher, Washer Dryer, & Fridge Freezer, Zanussi induction hob, Zanussi single oven, luxury glass splashback and 1.5 bowl stainless steel sink. Under unit lighting – Sirius designer LED – is also included,…
New series of Life on the Bay begins in January
The popular Kinghorn park will feature once again in a Sunday night BBC Scotland series starting next month. “Fife’s Sunshine Coast” will be back on TV screens this January, as Red Sky Productions and BBC Scotland announce that a second series of “Life on the Bay” – filmed in and around Pettycur Bay Holiday Park…
Continue Reading New series of Life on the Bay begins in January
Review – My Fair Lady
While temperatures plummeted the sense of atmosphere and occasion was prevalent at Edinburgh Playhouse for the much-loved revival of Lerner & Lowe’s My Fair Lady. Charlotte Kennedy produces an earthy cockney accent as flower seller Eliza Doolittle during ‘Wouldn’t It Be Loverly’ after a comical ‘Why Can’t The English’ by the stuffy Professor Higgins played…
Five teenage sorcerers cast a spell at MagicFest
Edinburgh MagicFest, the biggest event of its kind in Europe, has a line-up of Scottish and international performers who say they will leave audiences “delighted, astounded and amazed”. Future Magicians is new this year, introducing five teenage sorcerers mentored by professional performers to prepare them for a very special show of their own. The talented…
Continue Reading Five teenage sorcerers cast a spell at MagicFest