Police Scotland say a 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault which took place on Bingham Medway at around 3.55pm on Wednesday, 21 July, 2021.



The man was due to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.



Enquiries into the incident remain on going and officers are following a positive line of enquiry.

Police Scotland. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Like this: Like Loading...