A RESTORED Edinburgh landmark has welcomed another happy buyer, a local couple who made their dream move into one of Boroughmuir’s incredible top floor vaulted apartments.

After making the decision to move, Edinburgh-born Alison Murphy and her husband Mark set out to find a home in the heart of the city that had the perfect combination of character and style.

With a move hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic, the couple found their dream home at the refurbished former Boroughmuir High School, where they purchased a light-filled, three-bedroom corner apartment with original feature beams and beautiful crescent windows.

Alison and Mark Murphy

Alison said: “When we decided to move, we knew we wanted to be near to the centre of the city where we could walk everywhere.

“We travel a lot, and so we wanted something hassle free with private parking and some outdoor space without the upkeep. As well as its location, what attracted us to Boroughmuir was its setting within this beautiful old building which oozes character, but is completely brand new and modern inside.”

“Interestingly, we are on the south west facing side of the building, and so although we’re on the side without the views of Edinburgh castle, our home is filled with light which really won it for us.”

Alison and Mark in their new kitchen

Alison and Mark made the decision to move last year, and sold their home in January in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic. They have both praised CALA for its team’s efforts to get everything ready for the couple to move into their new home as quickly as they could.

She added: “The sales consultants, did their best to make what was a difficult year for buying and selling a house as smooth as possible. The service has been exceptional, from the sales team to the site staff and everyone has been so pleasant and welcoming.

“It was very difficult to move during a pandemic, but the CALA team couldn’t have made it easier – without a doubt, they’ve bent over backwards for us. We’re so lucky we’ve now got this super place to call home.”

Alison has also commended the housebuilder for Boroughmuir’s attention to detail – including the authentic feature beams across the original 7m ceilings.

She said: “My favourite thing about the property is its quirkiness and the history of it, knowing it was a chemistry classroom before really adds to its character.

“Boroughmuir has just ticked so many boxes for us, especially its amazing location. We’ve lived on the west side of Edinburgh for forever, but to be able to now walk to the shops is brilliant.”

Nestled in Bruntsfield, Boroughmuir is surrounded by plenty of bars, restaurants, and independent shops, and only a short distance from Haymarket and the vast greenery of The Meadows.

Boroughmuir was constructed pre-WWI between 1911 and 1914. The Grade B-listed building is the innovative creation of renowned architect John Alexander Carfrae and was notably one of the first in Edinburgh to utilise a steel frame for architecture.

Each of the apartments comes with lift access, off-street allocated parking with access to electric vehicle charging points and access to a relaxing private residents’ courtyard.

Buyers at Boroughmuir also enjoyed an added peace of mind of a 10-year NHBC warranty, 24-hour response service for emergency calls and after-sales service for 2 years.

