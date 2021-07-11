The streets of Edinburgh are a wild place to be this weekend as Lothian’s first ever giraffe print bus takes to the streets.

The new design is the result of a commercial partnership with the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s Edinburgh Zoo.

Celebrating the wildlife conservation charity’s new giraffe house opening to the public, with five male Nubian giraffes – Gilbert, Gerald, Fennessy, Ronnie, and Arrow – the new bus features a high impact giraffe print wrap running on various routes throughout Edinburgh and the Lothians this summer.

New design features the Nubian giraffes who have come to live at the zoo

As the official transport partner for Edinburgh Zoo, Lothian has over 30 Zoo themed buses running on the 26 route and will also be supporting the zoo’s Giraffe About Town trail when more than 40 huge giraffe sculptures will be displayed across the capital in summer 2022.

