From Monday 7 June 2021 five more libraries will open their doors to readers, and more will also open next week.
Here is your handy list of where you can go and when.
Today these libraries are open:
- Balgreen
- Central
- Central Children’s
- Colinton
- Currie
- Drumbrae
- Gilmerton
- Kirkliston
- McDonald Road
- Piershill
- Stockbridge
- South Queensferry
- Wester Hailes
From 14 June these libraries will reopen
- Moredun
- Morningside
From 17 June Blackhall Library will reopen
From 21 June Portobello Library will reopen
Fountainbridge Library – is currently closed due to its use as a Covid-19 Asymptomatic Testing Centre but will reopen at 10am on Tuesday 8 June
Craigmillar Library – is currently closed due to its use as a Covid-19 Asymptomatic Testing Centre but will reopen at 10am on Tuesday 15 June
Numbers will be limited in library buildings due to the safety measures in place and you must book your visit in advance – do a visit online or by phoning the library. Find phone numbers for libraries. Physical distancing measures will be in place and you must wear a face covering unless you are exempt.
When branches have re-opened their opening hours will be:
Blackhall, Central, Craigmillar, Drumbrae, McDonald Road, Morningside, Piershill, Portobello and Wester Hailes libraries:
Mon: 1pm-5pm
Tues: 10am-5pm
Wed: 1pm-5pm
Thurs: 10am-5pm
Fri: 10am-2pm
Sat: 10am-2pm
Balgreen, Colinton, Currie, Fountainbridge, Gilmerton, Kirkliston, Moredun, South Queensferry and Stockbridge libraries:
Mon: 1pm-5pm
Tues: 10am-2pm
Wed: 1pm-5pm
Thurs: closed
Fri: 10am-2pm
Sat:10am-2pm
The buildings will be open by appointment for browsing and borrowing books, using computers and the internet, processing bus passes (National Entitlement Cards), collecting hearing aid batteries.
You do not need to book to return books nor pick up free sanitary products.
Even if the library nearest to you is not open you can borrow ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and newspapers.
The Edinburgh Reporter monthly print edition is available on PressReader for free, but logging in with your Edinburgh Libraries membership you can also access other newspapers and magazines for free.
More information here on the Your Library website.