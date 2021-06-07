From Monday 7 June 2021 five more libraries will open their doors to readers, and more will also open next week.

Here is your handy list of where you can go and when.

Today these libraries are open:

Balgreen

Central

Central Children’s

Colinton

Currie

Drumbrae

Gilmerton

Kirkliston

McDonald Road

Piershill

Stockbridge

South Queensferry

Wester Hailes

From 14 June these libraries will reopen

Moredun

Morningside

From 17 June Blackhall Library will reopen

From 21 June Portobello Library will reopen

Fountainbridge Library – is currently closed due to its use as a Covid-19 Asymptomatic Testing Centre but will reopen at 10am on Tuesday 8 June

Craigmillar Library – is currently closed due to its use as a Covid-19 Asymptomatic Testing Centre but will reopen at 10am on Tuesday 15 June

Numbers will be limited in library buildings due to the safety measures in place and you must book your visit in advance – do a visit online or by phoning the library. Find phone numbers for libraries. Physical distancing measures will be in place and you must wear a face covering unless you are exempt.

When branches have re-opened their opening hours will be:

Blackhall, Central, Craigmillar, Drumbrae, McDonald Road, Morningside, Piershill, Portobello and Wester Hailes libraries:

Mon: 1pm-5pm

Tues: 10am-5pm

Wed: 1pm-5pm

Thurs: 10am-5pm

Fri: 10am-2pm

Sat: 10am-2pm

Balgreen, Colinton, Currie, Fountainbridge, Gilmerton, Kirkliston, Moredun, South Queensferry and Stockbridge libraries:

Mon: 1pm-5pm

Tues: 10am-2pm

Wed: 1pm-5pm

Thurs: closed

Fri: 10am-2pm

Sat:10am-2pm

The buildings will be open by appointment for browsing and borrowing books, using computers and the internet, processing bus passes (National Entitlement Cards), collecting hearing aid batteries.

You do not need to book to return books nor pick up free sanitary products.

Even if the library nearest to you is not open you can borrow ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and newspapers.

The Edinburgh Reporter monthly print edition is available on PressReader for free, but logging in with your Edinburgh Libraries membership you can also access other newspapers and magazines for free.

More information here on the Your Library website.

Edinburgh Central Library. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Like this: Like Loading...