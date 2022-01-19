Any readers can get free instant access to Edinburgh Libraries Libby from OverDrive service – even without a library card.

Thousands of best-selling ebooks, audiobooks and magazines for adults, teens and children are available to read on your phone, tablet or computer. It is a good way to make the most of your electronic Christmas presents and to save money.

No library card? No problem!

Until 17 February 2022, if you are over 13 years old you can sign up for an Instant Digital Card in seconds.

All you need is a mobile phone number and the access code – Library2go.

To find out how to get started Click Here

The Instant Digital Card gives you access to Libby for three months. However, you can keep on using the service for free by joining the library and receiving a permanent membership card.

Join online through www.edinburgh.gov.uk/joinourlibrary.

Contact informationdigital@edinburgh.gov.uk if you have any questions about downloadable library services.

