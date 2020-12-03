Although more libraries will open on 14 December under council plans, Edinburgh City Libraries recognise that many people will not have access to their local library for some time to come.

To help keep everyone reading, they are running a promotion for those who don’t ordinarily use the city libraries, and who do not have a library card, which will allow people to use their OverDrive service.

This allows anyone to have free instant access to ebooks and audiobooks without the immediate need for a library card. You can also apply for a library card online.

Sign up by 16 December 2020 here and get free access to ebooks and audiobooks from Edinburgh Libraries. You need a mobile telephone number and the access code – Library2go

Here is how to sign up

On tablet or phone

1. Install the Libby app on your tablet or phone from the Apple App Store or Google Playstore

2. Select Not Yet when asked if you have a library card

3. Search for Edinburgh Libraries and select any of the branches

4. Click on Add a Library Card

5. Click on Use My Phone Number

6. Follow on screen instructions to sign up! When asked the access code is Library2go

On computer

1. Go to https://edinburgh.overdrive.com/ and click on the Sign up for an instant digital card link in the pop-up box.

2. Follow on screen instructions to sign up! When asked the access code is Library2go

Full instructions of how to use the Libby app and OverDrive website can be found on Your Library.

You can sign up for an Instant Digital Card until the 16 December and it will give you access to OverDrive for three months. However, you can keep on using the service for free by joining the library and receiving a permanent membership card. Join online through www.edinburgh.gov.uk/joinourlibrary

From 14 December 2020, four more city libraries will reopen at Craigmillar, Drumbrae, Gilmerton and Wester Hailes.

