Armadale Stellar Devils have cut Sheldon Davies despite a come-from-behind victory over Belle Vue Colts in the National Development League at Armadale.

Alan Budzynski, Devils’ team manager, said Sheldon, who scored two points against Belle Vue, is a trier but he needs to work on his speed.

The team boss admitted: “Maybe we were asking a little too much of him. Although people say this league is not about results, it isn’t fair on the heat leaders to be asking them to take so much of the load.”

Belle Vue led after Heat 11 but four successive 4-2s saw Devils home to a valuable 48-42 victory. Colts gained a match point by losing by only six.

Budzynski was delighted with the win against what he called a good team. Devils, he said. worked together but Manchester-based Belle Vue lost their captain Ben Woodhull in a first bend, first heat tumble and he suffered an arm injury.

Devils Skipper Nathan Greaves was dominant and powered to 15 points and Danny Phillips was second top scorer with 11 points.

Colts’ top scorer was Reserve Harry McGurk who picked up 13 points and three bonus from seven heats.

Former Monarchs rider Connor Coles scored nine points and there were also race wins for Benji Compton and Paul Bowen. Compton missed one of his rides whilst being treated for a wrist injury.

In Glasgow, Polish rider Tobiasz Musielak won the FIM Grand Prix qualifier. Former Edinburgh Monarchs rider Dan Bewley was the final qualifier after a run-off with former Glasgow rider Rasmus Jensen.

FIM GRAND PRIX QUALIFIER: 1, Tobiasz Musielak (Poland) 15; 2 Chris Holder (Australia) 13; 3 Nicolai Klindt (Denmark) 12;4 Dan Bewley (Great Britain) 11, after run-off with Rasmus Jensen (Denmark) 11.

