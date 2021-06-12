What the Fork Monarchs produced a late surge to claim two 5-1 wins in heats 14 and 15 to run out 49-40 winners over champions Leicester Lions at Armadale.



The Midlands-based combine actually enjoyed the majority of the heat winners – eight to seven – and there was only a point between the teams for much of the hard-fought match.

Monarchs’ but team manager Alex Harkess believes this was an important result for the home side.

What pleased him most was the determination of the team and Harkess said. “They fought for everything. Josh Pickering and Sam Masters were top scorers, but the man who changed the match was William Lawson and that was after a last place in Heat Two.

“He made changes to his bike and, after that,, rode a brilliant Heat 4 to win.”

Harkess revealed the Auchterarder-based rider,then started changing his set-up and the boss said: “To beat Leicester by nine on a night when Richie Worrall only scored five points impressive.”

He was happy with the whole team and Kye Thomson did well again with four third places, all important ones.”

MONARCHS 49: J Pickering 13, S Masters 12+1, W Lawson 10+1, R Worrall 5+1, K Thomson 4+3, N Greaves 4+2, J Lawlor 1.

LIONS 40: N Morris 12, K Howarth 9, J Thompson 6, R Douglas 5, J Bates 4, D Thompson 2+1, T Proctor 2.

Elsewhere, former Edinburgh skipper Craig Cook powered to 14 points as Glasgow Tigers continued their fine start to the season with a 52-38 victory over Redcar Bears at Ashfield.

