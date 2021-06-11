Among the hundreds of honours announced in advance of HM The Queen’s official birthday, the ones which interest us most are those awarded to people we know in Edinburgh.

The Chief Executive of the City of Edinburgh Council, Andrew Kerr, has been awarded the OBE for services to the public sector. Mr Kerr leads the administrative branch of the council, one of the biggest employers in the city. With responsibilities for the council and also elections both local and national in Edinburgh, his is an important job, often conducted behind the scenes.

Andrew Kerr CEO of The City of Edinburgh Council

The Rt Hon Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh, Frank Ross, said: “This honour is a well-deserved recognition of Andrew’s dedication to public service spanning five decades and, more recently, to his commitment to the City of Edinburgh Council and the people it serves.

“Over the last year alone, Andrew has led the Council through events that have severely tested the city, navigating Edinburgh through a global pandemic – something no one has had to do before – and ensuring our services were able to continue to support our citizens in the most challenging of circumstances.

“From his beginnings as a leisure manager for Falkirk Council back in 1983, he has gone on to become one of the longest serving Chief Executives in the UK. His varied career has seen him serve on the Audit Commission and Sports Council for Wales, lead on a number of major events,including the World Indoor Athletic Championships in Birmingham, and, more recently, the development of two successful £1 billion City Region Deals for Cornwall and here in Edinburgh.

“I would like to congratulate Andrew on behalf of the Council but also the people of Edinburgh.

“I would also like to pass on my congratulations to all those named in the Queen’s New Year Honours list today – but particularly to those from Edinburgh.”

Cook and TV personality, Prue Leith has also been awarded a Damehood, while singer Lulu has been awarded the CBE.

An OBE has been announced for Professor Linda Bauld, the Bruce and John Usher Professor of Public Health, University of Edinburgh for services to Guiding Public Health and the Response to and Public Understanding of Covid-19. Professor Bauld has been on our TV screens a lot over this last 15 months or so offering her take on the pandemic and what should be done to keep it under control.

Anne Richards, a former pupil of the Royal High School in Edinburgh and a graduate of University of Edinburgh, as well as Vice-Convener of the Court of the University of Edinburgh receives a Damehood. Ms Richards has been involved in financial services, latterly with Aberdeen Asset Management and now as CEO of Fidelity International.

Whisky expert Charlie Maclean (69) receives the MBE. He is a world class independent ambassador for Scotch whisky, renowned not only for his knowledge but his unrivalled willingness to share it.

Over the past 40 years he has worked with leading whisky brands, notably training staff in sensory evaluation and the history of Scotch whisky. His first public tasting was for the Royal National Lifeboat Institute three decades ago and now he undertakes around 40 tastings a year for good causes.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “Her Majesty’s Birthday Honours are a fitting tribute to those in Scotland and right across the UK who have done so much to get the country through the pandemic. That includes Ian McCubbin for his work on the vaccines taskforce, Professor Michael Barrett of the Glasgow Lighthouse covid testing lab, and former chief nursing officer Fiona McQueen.

“The honours list shows the wealth of talent in Scotland’s public life. From ophthalmologist Carrie MacEwen, to financial expert Anne Richards, and Edinburgh Council Chief Executive Andrew Kerr, a host of Scots are recognised for their contribution to Scottish society.

“Lulu’s award for services to entertainment is very welcome. Nothing short of a national treasure, Lulu has a special place in the hearts of many Scots.

“Her Majesty has also recognised the depth of dedication and commitment in local communities across the country, with awards for the unsung heroes up and down Scotland.

“My sincere congratulations go to all the Scots who have been honoured by Her Majesty.”

