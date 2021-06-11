The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) has announced cinch, the UK’s fastest-growing online used car marketplace, as its new title sponsor in a five-year deal that will run until the 2025/26 season.

The long-term agreement, which will span all four divisions, represents the largest title sponsorship deal in the SPFL’s history.

With immediate effect, Scotland’s professional football leagues will be known as the cinch Premiership, cinch Championship, cinch League 1 and cinch League 2. cinch will also become the League’s Official Car Partner, with the company’s logo incorporated into the League’s composite logo which appears on every player’s sleeve.

This significant investment in the SPFL by cinch builds on an impressive roster of high-profile sponsorship deals with some of the country’s best-loved sports brands, including the ECB, as Principal Partner of England Cricket; Tottenham Hotspur, the LTA for the cinch Championships; the Northampton Saints and The British Motor Show.

cinch also recently announced its headline sponsorship deal of five Live Nation music festivals, including Latitude, Creamfields, TRNSMT, Isle of Wight Festival and Edinburgh Summer Sessions.

SPFL chief executive, Neil Doncaster, said: “This is an enormously significant partnership for our member clubs, and for Scottish football as a whole. Our discussions with cinch have been extremely positive and the duration of the sponsorship agreement demonstrates their long-term commitment to Scottish football.

“Despite the economic situation and the challenging nature of the global sponsorship industry generally, this is the largest-ever sponsorship in the SPFL era. It’s a ringing endorsement of the enduring popularity of Scottish football, not only north of the border but right around the world.

“It’s an exciting time for the Scottish game and I look forward to building on this new partnership as we continue to showcase Scottish football and maximise its exposure to a global audience.”

Robert Bridge, cinch Chief Customer Officer, said: “We are delighted to support the SPFL and welcome them to our high-profile family of sports sponsorships. It’s another great win for cinch that will play such an important role in putting us and our customers at the centre of some fantastic sporting moments.

“Scottish football has a UK audience of over 20 million but more importantly, it is the heartbeat of the Scottish community. As football fans make a return to stadiums for the new season cinch looks forward to being there alongside them for all those celebratory moments we’ve missed so much as we continue to make buying a car as faff-free as possible across Scotland and the UK.”

Like this: Like Loading...