The Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO) is to launch a digital Summer Camp for children and families during the summer holidays.

For six weeks during July and August the programme includes musical activities, challenges and concert experiences for children of all ages.

Each week has a theme for a different age group from babies and nursery age children to teenagers. All the activities are free to access.

Tara the Tugboat

Highlights across the programme include Tara the Tugboat, a family-friendly concert perfect for young children, following the adventures of tugboat Tara on the River Clyde; Gaspard’s Foxtrot, a digital concert experience for primary-aged children, featuring the popular children’s book character, Gaspard the Fox;special resources for young musicians including concerts, practice resources, and instrument guides perfect for late-primary and secondary-aged children; and brand-new activities focusing on music and wellbeing, including interviews with musicians and family-friendly singing sessions.

The programme begins on Monday 5 July with the #RSNOchallenge, a fun series of musical challenges that can be enjoyed by all the family. A new set of activities will be published each week, with a member of the RSNO’s Learning and Engagement team online every Monday between 10am and 11am to answer any questions, offer advice and engage with participating families.

RSNO Director of Learning & Engagement Andrew Stevenson said: “Music plays a vital role in meeting children’s learning and developmental needs, providing a means of self-expression, as well as being a source of enjoyment and communication. It has been really important for us to stay connected with children and families throughout the pandemic. To date, this has largely been through digital programmes specially created for schools, so I am thrilled that we’re now able to open up these resources for free to children across Scotland and beyond. I hope that they enjoy a music-filled school holiday with ourSummer Camp.”

Further information about the RSNO’s Summer Camp, including details of how to access activities, can be found on the RSNO website here.

The RSNO has support from The Scottish Government and Glasgow City Council.

Summer Camp is coordinated by the RSNO’s Learning and Engagement team, whose work is generously supported by Witherby Publishing Group Charitable Trust and by individual L&E Patrons.

During the pandemic, the RSNO made connecting with young people a priority, creating a wealth of new digital materials and resources for children of all ages to enjoy across a year of disrupted learning. To date, online activities and programmes made available to schools and families have reached over 76,000 children in all of Scotland’s 32 local authority areas.

The full programme of activities runs as follows:

Week 1 – From 5 July:

Musical challenges that the whole family can enjoy.

Week 2 – From 12 July:

Nursery Sounds for babies and nursery-aged children.

Week 3 – From 19 July:

Tara the Tugboat, an interactive concert and activity resources for nursery and primary 1-aged children.

Week 4 – From 26 July:

Gaspard’s Foxtrot, an interactive and engaging concert designed to introduce primary 3 – 7 children to classical music. Please note, due to licensing purposes, Gaspard’s Foxtrot is currently only available to people living in Scotland. To sign-up to watch the concert, click here.

Week 5 – From 2 August:

Young Musicians – instrument guides, concerts, and practice resources perfect for late-primary and secondary-aged children.

Week 6 – From 9 August

Music and Wellbeing activities including interviews with special guests and family singing sessions.

