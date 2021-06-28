PRE SHOWHOME PRICES AVAILABLE NOW AT ALLANWATER HADDINGTON DEVELOPMENT

Luxury bungalows on generous plots on offer with a bespoke personalisation element

Luxury three bedroom detached Tay bungalows, priced from £360,995, are available now at Allanwater Homes new Haddington development at Letham Mains. The development, the first for Allanwater Homes in East Lothian, also offers four bedroom bungalows with a selection of linked villas coming later.

Properties have been selling from plan, with buyers from all over the country keen to secure a property in the sought after market town.

Four different types of bungalows are available to choose from, all of them presenting a brand new “never before seen” design. Plot sizes, together with floorspace, is very generous. Every bedroom, in each housetype, is complete with fitted wardrobes, where the design dictates.

Allanwater Homes is constructing the new homes from industry leading, eco friendly materials, with solar panels as standard. Lower running costs are another attraction of these properties, as is the fact that, subject to reservation time and build schedule, Allanwater Homes will work with buyers to incorporate certain personalisation elements.

“We like to offer a personal touch which volume builders simply don’t offer, but as an independent builder across Scotland, we are able to offer an elevated level of service and attention to detail, which we are bringing to the East Lothian marketplace for the very first time,” said Cheryl McGeever, Sales & Marketing Manager for Allanwater Homes.

“The personalisation element is a real attraction here in these stunning bungalows. We have an excellent choice of four different housetypes. Bungalows are always highly sought after and we’ve included a fantastic “as included” specification,” added Cheryl.

“We’re also offering pre-showhome prices in this current release, so please don’t miss out, and make an appointment to come and see us as soon as you can.”

“We’re also offering pre-showhome prices in this current release, so please don’t miss out, and make an appointment to come and see us as soon as you can.”

The Spey design

Other three bedroom detached bungalow choices at Allanwater Haddington include the Clyde and Spey, whilst the Devon is a stunning four bedroom detached style. Prospective buyers will find a mix of either French, Sliding or Bi-fold doors incorporated into the designs of these exceptional homes, which additionally catch the eye with attractive sandstone exteriors, together with external front and rear lighting.

The homes at Allanwater Haddington have high specification, and appeal both in terms of value for money, and visually. The luxurious fitted kitchens include a mix of both Bosch and Siemens built in appliances with Induction Hobs. Internal doors are oak veneer with partial glazing. All bedrooms in the bungalows feature floor to ceiling fitted wardrobes, where the design dictates, whilst bathrooms are equipped with thermostatic showers and heated towel rails.

Other features, included by Allanwater Homes, are USB charging points and monoblocked driveways. In the garden, a full height, double slatted fence is provided. Several plots have the option of a detached garage which will be constructed by Allanwater Homes in materials matching the property.

A professionally designed showhome and Marketing Suite complex is expected to be launched at Allanwater Haddington later this year. First completions at the new development are also anticipated to be in the Autumn of 2021.

To find out more on Allanwater Haddington, please call the Sales Advisor on 07702 895850, where an appointment can be booked. Opening hours are Thursday to Monday 11am to 5.30pm.

Further details at www.allanwaterhomes.co.uk.

Allanwater Homes has family friendly developments in Alloa, Alva, Cambusbarron, Stirling and Chryston near Glasgow.

Devon design

Like this: Like Loading...