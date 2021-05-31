Spring into summer with an offer from Edinburgh Leisure

With Edinburgh Leisure’s gyms, pools, fitness classes and climbing arena open, they are encouraging you to spring into summer with an enticing no-joining-fee offer. At a time when health has never been so important, their latest offer could be just what you need to kick start your fitness regime.

The no-joining-fee offer is available on new memberships and can be bought online on the Edinburgh Leisure website from Tuesday, 1 June to Wednesday, 30 June and applies to all fitness, swim, gym, class and climb memberships.

The Edinburgh Leisure experience may be different from that which customers experienced before Covid-19 but customers will still receive the warm, Edinburgh Leisure welcome. Now customers have to join online rather than in any Edinburgh Leisure venue and pre-booking is required for all activities.

The venues are all cashless accepting only contactless payments, and safety remains important with enhanced cleaning taking place and additional sanitisation stations available throughout the venue for use before and after each visit, and timetabled activities with staggered start times to reduce congestion.

With 50+ venues across the city, including a world class climbing centre, 6 golf courses, 9 swimming pools, 10 state of the art gyms and 800+ fitness classes per week across the various centres, Edinburgh Leisure is the biggest club in town, with something for everyone to enjoy moving and getting fitter.

For further information visit www.edinburghleisure.co.uk

Photograph by Phil Wilkinson 07740444373 www.philwilkinson.netEdinburgh Leisure – Drumbrae Leisure Centre. Gym photography

