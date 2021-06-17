Cue the ‘Jaws’ music! In about 10 days, Grizzfit gym in Linlithgow will start their ’24 in 24′ Challenge as they strive to raise money for two charities close to the owners’ hearts.

As we highlighted recently, the new state of the art facility in Linlithgow will be the venue for the gruelling challenge and the team at Grizzfit have signed up quite a few participants who may, or may not, be aware of what is in store over the 24 hours.

But, catering has been sorted and they even had a mention in The Scottish Parliament.

Speaking to Jen and Tom at the gym earlier in the week, the whole event sounds like the sort of thing that will hurt a lot less from the sidelines! Time, as they say, will tell…

The two charities chosen to benefit are the blood cancer support charity, The Anthony Nolan Trust and the veterans support charity, Rock2Recovery. They are hoping to raise, in the region of, £5,000 and donations have already started rolling in on the way to that target.

The #24in24 campaign can be followed on social media

Instagram : www.instagram.com/grizzfituk

Facebook: Grizz Fit | Facebook

Donations can be made via: 24 in 24 – Online fundraising Service (sponsorme.co.uk)

Limited edition T-shirts also available to purchase to raise even more money for the charities.

The 24 in 24 Event will be taking place from 9am on 26th June to 9am on Sunday 27th June 2021 at GrizzFit, Unit 4, Mill Road Industrial Estate, Little Mill Business Park, EH49 6DS

