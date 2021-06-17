The number of cases of Covid-19 in Scotland were announced by Public Health Scotland today and are reported below.

The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon addressed The Scottish Parliament on Tuesday afternoon with an update as to what will happen in the weeks ahead in the various areas of the country – and confirmed there are no changes this week.

As at 13 June, 10,137 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) today.

In the week 07 – 13 June, seven deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, a decrease of one death from the previous week.

There were two deaths in South Lanarkshire and one death in each of Aberdeen City, City of Edinburgh, East Dunbartonshire, Glasgow City, and North Ayrshire.

The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,051, 8% more than the five year average for week 23.

93% of people dying with Covid had at least one pre-existing condition, the most common of which was dementia/Alzheimer’s Disease.

Over the period of the pandemic from March 2020 to May 2021, 186 males per 100,000 people died with Covid-19 mentioned on their death certificates, compared with 128 females. In May 2021, the rate for deaths involving Covid-19 fell to six deaths per 100,000 people.

By 31 May 2021 four people had died due to adverse effectives of the Covid-19 vaccine, out of a total of 3.27 million people who had been given at least one vaccine dose by this point.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were seven deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

“After adjusting for age, people living in the most deprived areas were 2.4 times as likely to die with Covid as those in least deprived areas. The size of this gap has slowly widened from 2.1 to 2.4 over the course of the pandemic.”

Date Newly reported cases of Covid-19 Cases in Lothian New tests Test positivity rate (bold denotes days under 3.0% and the highest in recent weeks) Newly reported deaths Number of deaths according to daily measurement Patients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19 Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 (under 500 is in bold) Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemic Number of first dose vaccinations administered Number of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold (includes 1st and 2nd doses) Above 30,000 in bold Number of people who have received their second dose of vaccine 17 June 2021 1,317 262 30,990 4.6% 4 7,688 12 140 250,961 3,571,726 42,695 2,516,066 16 June 2021 1,129 35,638 3.4% 1 7,684 15 133 248,515 3,551,739* 2,493,358 15 June 2021 974 20,761 5.0% 2 7,683 17 137 248,515 3,531,461 37,140 2,470,181 14 June 2021 761 210 15,781 5.2% 0 7,681 17 128 247,541 3,517,668 41,390 2,446,834 13 June 2021 1036* 230 22,856 5.0% 0 7,681 246,780 3,497,287 43,034 2,425,825 12 June 2021 1030* 297 26,650 4.1% 2 7,681 245,744 3,477,378 45,769 2,402,700 11 June 2021 1,104* 241 28,563 4.1% 0 7,679 13 132 244,714 3,459,063 47,911 2,375,246 10 June 2021 735 217 28,379 2.8% 1 7,679 14 124 243,610 3,441,217 50,272 2,345,181 9 June 2021 1,011 241 36,227 3.0% 1 7,678 14 121 242,875 3,422,431 50,057 2,313,695 8 June 2021 695 157 14,873 5.0% 0 7,677 12 121 241,864 3,403,866 48,489 2,282,203 7 June 2021 641 16,192 4.2% 0 12 122 3,386,321 2,251,259 6 June 2021 775 215 20,675 4.0% 0 7,677 240,528 3,365,779 44,883 2,227,493 5 June 2021 860 201 27,436 3.4% 1 7,677 239,753 3,345,842 51,814 2,202,547 4 June 2021 992 213 26,962 3.9% 2 7,676 8 116 238,893 3,326,005 53,145 2,170,570 3 June 2021 835 227 31,841 2.8% 4 7,674 8 110 237,901 3,305,812 50,992 2,137,618 2 June 2021 677 160 26,258 2.8% 1 7,670 10 114 237,066 3,286,261 49,917 2,106,177 1 June 2021 478 107 16,489 3.1% 0 7,669 10 106 236,389 3,267,290 47,130 2,075,231 28 May 2021 641 132 25,939 2.6% 2 7,668 6 90 234,312 3,196,051 49,965 1,971,006 3 May 2021 132 10,195 1.5% 0 2,824,955 1,326,599 1 April 2021 400 73 25,956 1.8% 8 7,610 21 215 218,432 2,493,327 42,984 399,062 27 March 2021 563 119 25,519 2.4% 6 7,584 26 283 216,705 2,358,807 50,875 294,714 25 March 2021 701 157 31,946 2.4% 10 7,572 32 310 215,599 2,285,711 50,083 263,236 27 February 2021 525 106 19,615 3.1% 18 7,129 74 898 201,512 1,570,153 27,224 72,178 4 February 2021 1,149 159 27,668 4.9% 53 6,322 127 1,812 183,418 694,347 45,085 9,031 7 January 2021 2,649 357 11.3% 78 100 1,467 143,715 31 December 2021 2,622 28,295 10.1% 68 70 1,174 16 December 2020 689 5.9% 38 49 1,031 18,644

