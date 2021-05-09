The election results for Edinburgh Eastern were announced at Ingliston on Saturday evening.



The MSP continues to be Ash Denham with an increased share of the vote from 47.3% in 2016 to 52.4% in 2021. The electorate in Edinburgh Eastern has grown immensely from 62,817 in 2016 to 71,285 on 2021.

Ash Denham SNP MSP in Edinburgh Eastern ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

In the previous administration Ms Denham was Minister for Community Safety. No doubt the First Minister will announce cabinet appointments in the days ahead.



The candidates were:

Scottish Labour Party – Cook, Bill 12,541 votes

Scottish National Party (SNP) – Denham, Ash 22,658 votes

Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party – Hutchison, Graham 5,970 votes

Scottish Liberal Democrats – Reilly, Jill 2,035 votes





The count took place at Royal Highland Showground over Friday and Saturday 7 and 8 May.

Three constituencies were counted each day. On Friday the results for Edinburgh Central, Southern and Western were announced.

There are six constituencies in Edinburgh – Edinburgh Central, Edinburgh Eastern, Edinburgh Northern & Leith, Edinburgh Pentlands, Edinburgh Southern and Edinburgh Western.

The Lothian Region also includes the three constituencies Almond Valley, Linlithgow and Midlothian North & Musselburgh. The list candidates will be declared on Saturday.

There were 33 individual candidates standing across Edinburgh’s constituencies. 18 parties and one independent are contesting the seven seats available for the Lothian Region, with a total of 94 candidates involved.

















