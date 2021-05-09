A police investigation is underway after a man was injured after a fire broke out at a flat in Livingston.

Officers were called Juniper Grove following a report of a ‘disturbance’ around 6pm last night and summoned the assistance of ‘specialist negotiators’ to help deal with the incident.

The man was subsequently taken to a local hospital burns unit for emergency treatment.

One aspect of the investigation will look at whether the injuries were self -nflicted.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6pm on Saturday, 8 May, 2021, police received a report of a disturbance and subsequent fire within a flat in Juniper Grove, Livingston.

“Emergency services attended, including specialist negotiators, and the man was taken to hospital.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

