A police investigation is underway after a man was injured after a fire broke out at a flat in Livingston.
Officers were called Juniper Grove following a report of a ‘disturbance’ around 6pm last night and summoned the assistance of ‘specialist negotiators’ to help deal with the incident.
The man was subsequently taken to a local hospital burns unit for emergency treatment.
One aspect of the investigation will look at whether the injuries were self -nflicted.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6pm on Saturday, 8 May, 2021, police received a report of a disturbance and subsequent fire within a flat in Juniper Grove, Livingston.
“Emergency services attended, including specialist negotiators, and the man was taken to hospital.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”