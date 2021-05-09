Hibs will face St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday 22nd May.
Yesterday goals from Kevin Nisbet and Christian Doidge secured a semi-final victory over Dundee United and the second semi-final between St Mirren and St Johnstone took place at the national stadium this afternoon.
Ahead of the game St Johnstone announced that four players would miss the game due to current covid guidelines. Quarter-final hero Zander Clark who missed last weekend’s victory at Easter Road returned from injury to start with on-loan Hearts’ keeper ‘Bobby’ Zlamal took his place on the bench as a back-up.
St Mirren passed up two good chances before late goals from Chris Kane and Glen Middleton gave the Perth side a 2-0 lead.
With five minutes remaining Connor McCarthy pulled one back with a fine header but Callum Davidson’s side held on to claim their place in the final.
St Johnstone beat Hibs 3-0 in the Betfred League Cup semi-final at Hampden earlier this season and 1-0 at Easter Road last weekend so will be confident.
St Mirren: Alnwick, Fraser, McCarthy, Shaughnessy, Tait, Doyle-Hayes, Erhahon, Durmus, McGrath, Dennis, Erwin. Substitutes: Lyness, Finlayson, Flynn, McAllister, Connolly, Henderson, Brophy, Obika, Quaner.
St Johnstone: Clark, McCart, Kerr, Gordon, Rooney, Booth, McCann, Bryson, Wotherspoon, Kane, Melamed. Substitutes: Zlamal, Brown, Gilmour, Conway, Middleton, O’Halloran, Ferguson, Robertson.
Referee Willie Collum