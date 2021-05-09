Hibs will face St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday 22nd May.

Yesterday goals from Kevin Nisbet and Christian Doidge secured a semi-final victory over Dundee United and the second semi-final between St Mirren and St Johnstone took place at the national stadium this afternoon.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v St Johnstone. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 01/05/2021 Hibs play host to St Johnstone in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: A first half goal by St Johnstone forward, Glenn Middleton, after a blunder by Hibs’ centre-back, Ryan Porteous, was enough to give the visitors all 3 points. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Ahead of the game St Johnstone announced that four players would miss the game due to current covid guidelines. Quarter-final hero Zander Clark who missed last weekend’s victory at Easter Road returned from injury to start with on-loan Hearts’ keeper ‘Bobby’ Zlamal took his place on the bench as a back-up.

St Mirren passed up two good chances before late goals from Chris Kane and Glen Middleton gave the Perth side a 2-0 lead.

With five minutes remaining Connor McCarthy pulled one back with a fine header but Callum Davidson’s side held on to claim their place in the final.

St Johnstone beat Hibs 3-0 in the Betfred League Cup semi-final at Hampden earlier this season and 1-0 at Easter Road last weekend so will be confident.

St Mirren: Alnwick, Fraser, McCarthy, Shaughnessy, Tait, Doyle-Hayes, Erhahon, Durmus, McGrath, Dennis, Erwin. Substitutes: Lyness, Finlayson, Flynn, McAllister, Connolly, Henderson, Brophy, Obika, Quaner.

St Johnstone: Clark, McCart, Kerr, Gordon, Rooney, Booth, McCann, Bryson, Wotherspoon, Kane, Melamed. Substitutes: Zlamal, Brown, Gilmour, Conway, Middleton, O’Halloran, Ferguson, Robertson.

Referee Willie Collum

