Police are appealing for the assistance of the public to trace missing 29-year-old Mhairi McEwan has not been in contact with anyone since yesterday morning.

Mhairi is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, with long fair/blonde hair.

She has links to the Leith area of Edinburgh and the Prestonpans and Musselburgh areas of East Lothian.

Inspector Christopher Scott, of Edinburgh Police Division, said: “Enquires are ongoing but we are now seeking the assistance of the public to help us locate Mhairi.

“Mhairi’s family are growing increasingly concerned for her wellbeing. I would ask anyone with information, or who knows of her whereabouts, to contact police.

“I would also like to appeal to Mhairi directly to attend at a local police station or to contact one of her friends or family so that we can ensure she is safe and well.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1426 of 9 May.”

