At Starbank Park on Thursday Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge launched the Fields in Trust Green Space Index in Scotland during their visit.

Photographer Alan Simpson has shared his lovely photographs with us which portray a happy, almost casual, visit by the senior royals.

You can see Alan’s other photos here. All photos ©Alan Simpson Photography

The index reveals that, despite their value for health, wellbeing and climate change mitigation, some parts of the UK have access to 50% less green space than others and 2.8m people in Great Britain live more than a ten-minute walk from their nearest park. The Rt Hon Lord Provost Frank Ross confirmed the council will be the first in Scotland to use the Green Space Index.

The parks and green spaces that have been so vital to the nation’s wellbeing during lockdown are not equally accessible to all, according to new data from green space charity Fields in Trust. The Green Space Index is an annual barometer of green space provision and distribution and shows that people in the most well provisioned locations have the equivalent of 45 square metres of accessible parks and green space per person compared to just 19 square metres per head in others. Areas with the least provision tend to be those with a higher incidence of deprivation – precisely the communities who benefit most from green space access.

The Chair of the Friends of Starbank Park, Janet McArthur told The Edinburgh Reporter: “It was a huge privilege to welcome the royal couple to Starbank Park. The friends of Starbank were delighted to show off our beautiful park. The park essential to so many people during lockdown and currently. Fields in Trust launched their Greenspace Index at the event this morning. Edinburgh City Council announced their commitment to protecting 25 new greenspaces in association with Fields in Trust. Duke of Cambridge planted a Bramley Apple tree and sunflowers with the Duchess.”

