Police are appealing for information following a report of an attempted break-in, which took place between midnight and 12.30am this morning in the Highfield Crescent area of Linlithgow.

Two men were seen attempting to force entry into a property, before driving away from the scene. They were in a silver Vauxhall car, with registration AA09 UEC.

Police Scotland. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Detective Constable Samantha Plastow, from Livingston CID, said: “Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we are appealing for any witnesses or potential private CCTV footage, which may assist us in identifying the individuals involved.

“Fortunately, the men were unsuccessful in their attempts to break into the property. At this time, we’d remind the public to ensure your homes and vehicles are kept locked at all times, and that all keys are kept out of view to deter any opportunistic thieves.”

If you have any information which could assist officers, please call 101, quoting incident 0104 of 28 May. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

