Detectives are appealing for information after a number of golf clubs were stolen from Linlithgow Golf Club last night.

The break-in took place around 11.35pm, when two men were seen leaving the area with the stolen items in their possession.

The first man is described as being white with a stocky build, between 5ft 10 and 6ft, wearing a dark t-shirt and light shorts. The second man was white with a slim build, between 5ft 8 and 5ft 11, wearing a light top and shorts.

Detective Constable Kenneth Alexander, from Livingston CID, said: “We believe that the men would have stood out, given their choice of clothing at that time of night, and are asking for anyone who thinks they may have seen them to come forward. We’re also keen to hear from anyone who may have potential CCTV from the nearby area.

“If anyone is offered golf clubs for sale, likely below the recommended retail value, please consider where these items may have come from and contact police, who can conduct enquiries.”

Anyone with any information on this break-in can contact police on 101, quoting incident 4177 of 27 May. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.

