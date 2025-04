Starbank Park was the place to be on Sunday afternoon with the blossom in full bloom and a brass band to accompany it.

The Cherry Blossom picnic was arranged by the Friends of Starbank Park who work to maintain the park in its colourful condition all year round.

If you would like to join the Friends group then you will find more information here.

Cherry Blossom picnic 2025 at Starbank Park L-R Isla (6) and Emelie (7) PHOTO Alan Simpson

Cherry Blossom picnic 2025 at Starbank Park Sheba a 6- year- old Daschund PHOTO Alan Simpson

Cherry Blossom picnic 2025 at Starbank Park PHOTO Alan Simpson

