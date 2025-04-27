Police officers from Edinburgh’s South East Community Policing Team, Public Protection, and Street Assist Edinburgh carried out a successful high-visibility road check on George Street on Friday night.

Operation Vigilant aims to target vehicles and individual drivers/passengers who routinely prey on vulnerable persons within Edinburgh’s city centre.

The goal of the operation was to disrupt such activities and deter individuals from returning to the city centre.

The operation concluded with 132 vehicles stopped and checked and 17 offences detected.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “This was a successful operation, well received by licensed premises, taxi drivers, and members of the public.

“A terrific team effort — well done to everyone involved.”

