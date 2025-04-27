Hibs players wore black arm bands against Aberdeen yesterday in memory of former goalkeeper Jim Herriot.

Herriot – a member of Turnbull’s Tornadoes and a former Scotland international – sadly passed away last Wednesday aged 85.

Herriot started his career with Dunfermline Athletic in 1958.

He quickly established himself as the Pars’ number one and played a key role in Jock Stein’s side that featured regularly in Europe.

The goalkeeper starred in a number of high-profile European ties against the likes of Valencia and Athletic Bilbao.

His career then took him down to England as he joined Birmingham City.

Whilst there he gave his name to the character in the books and TV show All Creatures Great and Small.

As a practising vet, writer Alf Wright needed a pen name to comply with professional rules banning advertising and chose James Herriot after seeing the goalkeeper play for Birmingham City in a televised match against Manchester United.

After he starred in the 2-2 draw with the star-studded Red Devils, rival winger George Best had said: “Jim Herriot was safer than the Bank of England.”

It was during his time in the West Midlands where he gained international recognition, earning eight caps for Scotland. All his caps were granted to him by Bobby Brown.

His Scotland debut came in October 1968 in a 1-0 defeat to Denmark, with the last coming in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in Hamburg against West Germany.

After spending short spells on loan and in South Africa, Herriot then moved to Hibs and Easter Road in 1971 after being signed by Eddie Turnbull.

Fondly remembered by Hibernian FC supporters, Herriot played alongside the likes of Pat Stanton, Jimmy O’Rourke, and Arthur Duncan, and kept a clean sheet as Hibs famously beat Hearts 7-0 on New Year’s Day at Tynecastle in 1973.

Earlier that season he won his first career honour, as Hibs won the Scottish League Cup beating Celtic 2-1 in the Final. Goals from Stanton and O’Rourke sealed the victory at Hampden.

Nicknamed ‘Big Bob’, he also won the Drybrough Cup beating Celtic 5-3 in the final.

Herriot made 93 appearances for Hibs and will go down as one of the Club’s best-ever goalkeepers.

He then played for St Mirren, Patrick Thistle, Greenock Morton, and returned to Dunfermline Athletic before retiring in the summer of 1977.

The thoughts of everyone at Hibernian FC are with Jim’s family and friends at this very sad and difficult time.

After observing a requested period of silence from the family, the Club will also honour Jim’s memory by wearing black armbands in their next home game against Dundee United.

