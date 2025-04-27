Defender Warren O’Hora believes that Hibs have four cup finals before the end of the season following yesterday’s defeat at Pittodrie.

Hibs looked to be in control of the game before a wonder strike from former striker Kevin Nisbet gave Aberdeen the three points.

Third place is now on a knife edge with Hibs having a slight advantage due to a better goal difference.

Hibs face Dundee United at Easter Road next week while the Dons travel to Paisley to face St Mirren.

Speaking to Hibs TV after the game, Warren O’Hora reflected on the 90 minutes as a whole.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game; in the end – a moment of magic decides it.

“I thought we could’ve done better in the game, we could’ve been better in the first half, we could’ve used the ball better and we were a bit sloppy in certain aspects of our play.

“We soaked up a lot of pressure and defended well; we got in at half-time and we knew we needed to be better on the ball and more threatening.

“We did have some chances, we had a goal disallowed, and hit the post – we were a threat from set-pieces too, but in the end, it’s a moment of magic that settled it. He’s volleyed it in the top corner with Smudge at full stretch, so it is a tough one to take.”

Hibs currently stay third place in the league, level on points with Aberdeen but with a superior goal difference.

“We’ve got four cup finals and we’ve got to get the next one. We’re back at home next week and we need to get three points.

“It’s plain and simple, we will dust ourselves and go through the game – but ultimately, we’re still in a good spot and we need to keep our heads down.”

