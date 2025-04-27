Following complaints from local residents about antisocial behaviour and dangerous riding of E-Bikes in the Fountainpark and Dalry areas, police officers carried out high visibility patrols this week.
During this Initiative a large number of riders were stopped and spoken to.
A total of 10 bikes were seized for road traffic offences – no insurance, licence or crash helmets as well as red light offences.
The riders have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Please be aware that if you own or ride an E-Bike that has a throttle it might be classed as a motor vehicle and you therefore need a licence, insurance and crash helmet.”
