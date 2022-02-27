The Friends of Starbank Park welcomed some new young volunteers on Sunday to help them with their ongoing work in the beautiful park overlooking the Forth.

The newest volunteers had opted to work at the park as part of their progression through their Duke of Edinburgh award exercises at various levels.

Janet McArthur Chairperson of the Friends said: “Our new Duke of Edinburgh Award (DofE) volunteers started in the glorious sunshine on Sunday morning at Starbank Park.

“We looked at making the paths nice snd neat by edging and finished off by planting some summer flowering bulbs.

“There are five Silver Award volunteers and six Bronze Award volunteers, and they all worked alongside our regulars covering aged 14 to 90 this morning. It’s wonderful to see years of gardening experience being passed onto the next generation.”

As well as the new recruits, some of the Silver DofE awardees who worked in the park last year came back to visit – Holly, Cara & Ava.

All photos courtesy of Friends of Starbank Park

