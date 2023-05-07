At Starbank Park on Saturday it was a RIGHTS Royal occasion.

The Bear’s Royal Picnic will be remembered by the children and young people and their families who attended. The event was organised by leading healthcare charity Children’s Health Scotland, who champions the right of every child to the best possible health, and was one of 121 projects across Scotland funded by the National Lottery so that local communities could come together in celebration of the coronation. All of those attending have health conditions of some kind.

The guests unanimously agreed that the special occasion had help to strengthen their connections and friendships within the Children’s Health Scotland Community. Margaret Blake, mum of a 15-year-old with a health condition said: “What a great idea to all come together for this special day. The scavenger hunt and quiz were fun, and the food was amazing. A great job!”

Bear is the charity’s mascot, so each family attending the picnic received a commemorative bear together with t-shirts and a fun-filled picnic basket. After games and plenty of laughter, everyone sat down to enjoy the picnic – and of course cake.

Helen Forrest, chief executive of Children’s Health Scotland said: “With the current cost of living crisis and whilst we’re still emerging from Covid-19, a special celebratory occasion like this is still rare for most of the families we support. So, we really wanted to create a unique occasion that celebrated rights, play, laughter, and togetherness that would have a positive and lasting impact on the community we support. With the help of the National Lottery, we believe we have achieved this.

“It was great to see our children and young people with health conditions and their families, together with foster and kinship carers and their families, all join together to share food, games, laughter. The result was a truly memorable occasion that I am sure has strengthened connections and friendships within our community, whilst creating some magical moments. We’re very grateful for the National Lottery funding for making this event possible.”

A key aspect of the picnic for Children’s Health Scotland was to integrate health-related play activities. More than just an opportunity to have fun, the charity says that this type of play can help children and young people physically, mentally, and emotionally.

Michelle Wilson, Head of the Children and Young People Health and Wellbeing Services at Children’s Health Scotland said: “Health-related play together with meaningful human connections are vital for the health and wellbeing of children and young people.

“We include this type of play and healthcare rights information in our activities and programmes, and I was really proud at the picnic when our children and young people signed their support of our #myhealthmyrights campaign, to be launched later this year. The campaign supports the right of every child and young person to the best possible health whilst encouraging everyone to talk about their health, feelings, and rights and become healthcare rights aware.”

All children and young people under the age of 18 have rights. The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) sets out the 42 rights that all children and young people are entitled to. Article 24 talks about young people’s rights in relation to healthcare. The #myhealthmyrights campaign, to be officially launched by Children’s Health Scotland later this year supports the right of every child and young person to the best possible health whilst encouraging everyone to become more health rights aware.

Special thanks are due to the following who helped with the event:

The National Lottery Awards for All Friends of Starbank Park https://friendsofstarbankpark.org/ Broadcroft Hotel https://www.broadcrofthotel.com/ Field and Lawn https://fieldandlawn.com/ BiBi’s cakes https://bibisbakery.co.uk/

www.childrenshealthscotland.org

Like this: Like Loading...