Local artists studios in Gorgie/Dalry are said to be under threat of closure as a campaign to save them begins.
The studios which are situated in two large industrial buildings formerly owned by the council are used by around 40 artists and local creative businesses. The buildings changed hands in 2021 when Working Artists Studio Provision Scotland (WASPS) bought the property, but threatening to close and sell it due to escalating maintenance costs.
Multi-media artist Jill Martin Boualaxai is one of the creatives based in the studios. She said: “When the building was bought by WASPS in 2021, we understood it was under the proviso it remained as an art space. After years of uncertainty, it was such a relief to feel safe and secure. We were also told the studios would be renovated. For us to now be threatened with eviction less than two years later feels underhand. There appears to be little regard for the challenges we already face where funding, commissions and sales of work are so tough to secure. The suggestion that our studios could be sold from under us has caused a lot of anger, stress and anxiety within our community.”
Chair of local arts and cultural organization, Gorgie Collective, Katriona Gillespie, emphasized the acute need for resources for artists and creative professionals based in the local area: “Gorgie-Dalry is already one of the most culturally disengaged areas of the whole city and we have been historically under-resourced in the arts. We do not receive our fair share of cultural funding and these studios are one of the only assets we have in the area that actually supports the livelihoods of local artists. It is unthinkable that they should be closed and
Sighthill/Gorgie Councillor Dan Heap said: “A number of local artists and residents have been in touch with me asking for my help to keep the studios open. Gorgie-Dalry has limited cultural provision as it is, so the possible closure of these studios is deeply concerning. I have raised this issue at the Council’s Culture and Communities committee as an emergency motion and will be speaking at the committee next week to push the Council to do what it can to ensure the continued operation of the studios and provide additional resources for local artists in my area.”
Government must act now to deal with the housing crisis
The Scottish Labour Party’s recent business debate concentrated on the housing crisis. Mark Griffin MSP laid down a motion demanding that Parliament acts quickly on the recommendations of the Temporary Accommodation Task and Finish Group. The motion also welcomed the appointment of a dedicated Minister for Housing to the government, although admits it is long…
Continue Reading Government must act now to deal with the housing crisis
Bear’s Royal Picnic held at Starbank Park
At Starbank Park on Saturday it was a RIGHTS Royal occasion. The Bear’s Royal Picnic will be remembered by the children and young people and their families who attended. The event was organised by leading healthcare charity Children’s Health Scotland, who champions the right of every child to the best possible health, and was one…
Early end but Bullets take points
Referee Jim McGregor had the final say, calling a halt to proceedings in this National Development League clash as heavy mist left visibility at a premium but the result stands. Berwick Bullets 43, Kent Royals 23, writes George Dodds. Spectators and riders were finding it increasingly difficult to see through the thickening har and the…
Bandits sting Scorpions to take confidence-boosting win
Berwick dug deep to ensure that their Cab Direct Championship campaign got off to a winning start thanks to a 47-43 home win over Scunthorpe Scorpions, taking full advantage of two mechanical mishaps from visiting No 1 Ryan Douglas along the way, writes George Dodds. Flying Ryan was living up to his nickname, leading heat…
Continue Reading Bandits sting Scorpions to take confidence-boosting win
Judge confident ahead of Scottish Hockey Cup Final
Sam Judge believes that Edinburgh University can claim the women’s Scottish Cup today by beating arch rivals Watsonians. The club’s coach also believes that the students could have emerged successful in the two games they have lost to Watsonians this term. She said: “They are always close games between us, we just need to be prepared…
Continue Reading Judge confident ahead of Scottish Hockey Cup Final
Peaceful protest convened calling for a republic
The Scottish group which campaigns for a republic, Our Republic, gathered on Calton Hill at 3pm on Saturday afternoon, just a few hours after HM The King had been crowned. Their main demand is for the abolition of the monarchy and the end of entitlement, with cries of “Scotland deserves better” and “Not my King”.…
Continue Reading Peaceful protest convened calling for a republic