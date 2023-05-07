Referee Jim McGregor had the final say, calling a halt to proceedings in this National Development League clash as heavy mist left visibility at a premium but the result stands. Berwick Bullets 43, Kent Royals 23, writes George Dodds.

Spectators and riders were finding it increasingly difficult to see through the thickening har and the meeting ended after 11 heats with the home side 20 points to the good.

It was tough on skipper Greg Blair who was in with a decent shout for a maximum after three impressive race wins.

No 1 Connor Coles was equally dominant after a heat one disaster when he shed a chain on the start line. That gave the visiting Royals a surprise 5-1 through Ben Morley and Rhys Naylor.

It would be their only heat advantage until heat nine when Danny Phillips’ ill-judged inside dive on Ben Morley saw both riders thrown into the polyfoam barrier at speed.

Fortunately, the only damage was to machinery but it also spoiled Phillips’ chances of a paid maximum as he continued his impressive start to the season.

All the Bullets were at the races, Mason Watson burying the memories of a difficult start to the season by opening his account for the season with an impressive heat three victory, a 5-1 with Phillips and then lining up and roaring past Rhys Naylor.

Josh Embleton showed patience to reel in Sam Woolley as the Bullets rammed in five 5-1s and providing nine race winners.

Fellow reserve Jamie Halder continues to impress, managing seven points from his three rides despite sliding off when in a scoring position in his second ride.

Kent struggled on with Naylor making big efforts for little return while Ablitt proved that he was a fast starter as he and Morley accounted for all-but nine of the visitors’ points.

As visibility diminished concern over rider safety increased and riders from both sides were in agreement with the decision to call a halt to proceedings.

Blair said: “Obviously I wanted it to continue as I was on a maximum, but in all seriousness, it was getting more and more difficult to see what was ahead of you so it was no real surprise when time was called on the action.

“I’m really pleased with the team performance and especially for Mason and Josh to get among the points. Also we will go to Kent as favourites to take the aggregate point but we will be looking for much more. Having said that Kent are a very different proposition on their own patch.”

Bullets: ConnorColes 6, Mason Watson 7, Danny Phillips 8+1, Greg Blair 9, Josh Embleton 6+2, Jamie Halder 7+2

Royals: BenMorley 7, Rhys Naylor 4+1, Tom Woolley 2, Nathan Ablitt 7, Sam Woolley 2, Connor King 1+1

PICTURE: Action from the meeting by Nia Martin

