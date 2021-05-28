St James Quarter has signed up South East Asian restaurant, Ka Pao, to infuse some eastern flavour to an already varied feast of Scottish and international food and beverage options as St James Quarter prepares to open its first phase from 24th June 2021.

Together with the recent announcement that The Gannet and Erpingham House will be joining Bonnie & Wild’s Scottish Marketplace within St James Quarter, the addition of Ka Pao, from the team behind Ox and Finch, will help provide St James Quarter with a diverse upscale dining offer.

Ed Corrigan at St James Quarter said: “Ka Pao joining St James Quarter is another major milestone signing for us and their Glasgow restaurant has already been a critically acclaimed sensation. We have all missed that buzz of a night out and are looking forward to Ka Pao bringing their amazing food and aromatic zingy cocktails. At St James Quarter we are putting together a diverse food offer that will cater to all our visitors, from casual diners to those seeking a more foodie experience. Ka Pao is an important addition to our roster of excellent restaurants at St James Quarter.”

Jonathan MacDonald from Ka Pao said: “We are incredibly excited to be bringing Ka Pao to Edinburgh and we know that the restaurant’s fun, relaxed, party vibe will be an excellent fit alongside lots of other fantastic leisure, retail and restaurant businesses at St James Quarter. It is a great development to be a part of and we are delighted with our site, overlooking St James Square and the striking new W hotel.

“The name Ka Pao is a play on the Thai word for holy basil, the menu is influenced by the cooking of South East Asia. I’ve spent a lot of time travelling and working in that part of the world and have always had a fascination with the food. It’s a passion shared with Daniel and Sandy, our senior chefs, who have also spent time working in Thailand and travelling throughout the region.

“We are looking forward to working on a new project which will create around 35 new management, kitchen and front of house roles, as well as offering opportunities for career progression to our existing team who are absolutely central to everything that we do.”

This latest signing at St James Quarter, heralds the first phase of its retail, dining and leisure elements which will open in June. Following the signings of Tortilla, Black Sheep, Bross Bagels, Salerno Pizza, Kurt Geiger, Peloton, Bonnie & Wild and SUSHISAMBA, now Ka Pao will join the line-up alongside fashion brands including Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein.

The mixed-use development is being delivered by Nuveen Real Estate, St James Quarter will complete the distinctive offer of Edinburgh with over 80 new brands, an enticing mix of restaurants and bars, a W Edinburgh hotel, a boutique Everyman Cinema, a Roomzzz Aparthotel, 152 New Eidyn residential apartments, and an unrivalled guest experience providing customers with an events programme in a range of new public spaces.

St James Quarter intends to be a premier food and drink destination. Providing a truly diverse offer – from fast food, fresh food, to family and restaurant dining including newly signed Bonnie & Wild who will bring a new concept food hall to the development.

