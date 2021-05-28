Leading convenience store group SPAR Scotland is extending its partnership with the Scottish FA and will continue to sponsor the Scotland Women’s National Team until 2023.

SPAR Scotland originally launched its sponsorship with the Scottish FA in 2019 and throughout 2020 continued to raise the profile of the Scotland Women’s National Team, committing to investing in girls’ and women’s grassroots football across Scotland until 2021.

A key element of the partnership was the introduction of the SPAR Future Stars Football Cup which is a nationwide Girls Football competition stretching across all six Scottish FA Regions. This presented an opportunity for girls aged 12-16 years to participate in a competitive, fun and inclusive competition for their school.

Despite the Future Stars Final not being able to take place last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SPAR Scotland witnessed great team performances at local and regional level prior to lockdown and will ensure the competition begins again next term.

During the pandemic SPAR Scotland worked with the Scotland National Team players as they took part in virtual videos including Lizzie Arnot baking banana bread and Lana Clelland taking on keep fit activities.

Colin McLean, CEO of SPAR Scotland, said: “Our continued sponsorship of the Scotland Women’s National as they embark upon their qualification campaign for the World Cup in 2023 is hugely significant.

“Our partnership means we can continue to commit to girls and women’s grassroots football with the Scottish FA. This allows our hugely successful Future Stars tournament to continue to encourage young girls to participate in the sport and build on the positive momentum in girls’ and women’s football generated by the success of the national team.”

Fiona McIntyre, Head of Girls’ and Women’s Football at the Scottish FA said: “SPAR Scotland’s partnership with the association has been hugely valuable and beneficial in the growth of the women’s game since the World Cup in 2019.

“The start of their partnership coincided in a real upsurge of interest in the national team and women’s football as a whole. The SPAR Future Stars Cup allowed young girls across the country to enjoy playing football in a friendly, competitive tournament against other schools as well as hone their skills.

“SPAR Scotland have demonstrated a real commitment to support the growth of the women’s game across the board from grassroots to the national team and their backing is invaluable as we aim to increase participation numbers, with girls and women across the country now back on pitches following the difficult year we’ve all experienced.”

