Care staff at a local residential home turned glam squad during the pandemic celebrate the reopening of in-house beauty salon as residents get ready for outings.

The salon at Cramond Residence in Edinburgh has been closed for the duration of lockdown with care staff stepping in to give residents their regular cut and blow dry.

Now reinstated, residents have begun enjoying complimentary treatments including a full complement of hairdressing and manicures.

Built in 2018, the salon was part of the home’s original design and features alongside a host of unique aspects such as a wellness and physiotherapy suite, games room and cinema room.

Lisa Sohn, Head Lifestyle Co-Ordinator at Cramond Residence, said: “The salon has been out of operation since the start of the pandemic, so you can imagine the excitement of residents when we were able to reopen.

“Care staff at the home pulled together throughout lockdown to give residents manicures and trims.

“It’s great to see residents back in the salon getting the VIP treatment and are very much enjoying the post-lockdown glow up.”

Alongside the hair and beauty treatments on offer, residents also benefit from regular holistic therapy sessions including Reiki, Reflexology and hand massages.

As well as a monthly programme of activities which are resident-led and aim to make life as fun and fulfilling as possible.

For the duration of lockdown, residents were confined to the nine individual houses within the home, with Activities Coordinators using technology to keep residents connected. With restrictions lifted, the home is now fully connected again, with residents enjoying a variety of activities together.

Cramond Residence provides a combination of luxury accommodation and the highest quality of care for up to 74 residents, all enjoying an exceptional range of amenities and activities, delicious food and bespoke care from our highly-trained team.

As well as the beautiful gardens, it also offers a library, a hair salon, a private, fine-dining space, a physiotherapy room and a cinema, which doubles as a large, multi-purpose space for a host of social events.

Places in the care home start from £1850 a week. To find out more, call 0131 341 4037 or visit https://cramondresidence.co.uk/

