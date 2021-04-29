A CREATIVE student at Cramond Primary school in Edinburgh will see his winning bedroom design brought to life inside a real showhome, thanks to a tie up with a major housebuilder.

Jonathan Anderson, 11, was announced as the winner of the design competition coordinated by Cramond Primary, CALA Homes (East), and interior designers Envision, after he wowed with his striking rainforest-themed digital mood board.

The competition saw children in P7 create their ultimate bedroom, taking into account a theme, budget, materials and a floorplan – the winning project going on to form the design for a bedroom at the new showhome at CALA’s Cammo Meadows, due to launch this spring.

Jonathan’s winning design was inspired by the rainforest, with bold hues of green, patterned tropical wallpaper, yellows and blues featured throughout.

Speaking about his win and plans to visit the showhome to see the design come to life, Jonathan said: “’I am really happy and proud that my bedroom design won and I am looking forward to seeing it and showing it to my Granny and Grandad.”

Eileen Kesson, interior designer, gave an online presentation to the class of 51, and received an array of creative and quirky bedroom ideas based on the family portrait she described.

Eileen said: “It was a tough decision to pick just one winner – the children put in an amazing effort to create really exciting and interesting designs that fit the brief perfectly: bedrooms being a child’s own space, but with separate areas for play, learn and sleep.

“We loved Jonathan’s design so much in particular because of the bright colours he used and the bold atmosphere he’s created with his theme. It was the perfect design based on our brief of 10-year-old Sam, and we knew this would fit perfectly at Cammo Meadows.”

Principal Teacher at Cramond Primary School, Yasmeen Naeem said this competition gave children an opportunity to be creative, while also giving them real-life skills in budgeting and timekeeping.

She said: “This was a fantastic opportunity for the children to be part of a real-life assignment that allowed them to showcase their creative flair, while also learning some of the skills they’ll need to know later in life such as timing and budgeting.

“It was also the perfect project for remote learning in how different and engaging it was – and the fact we’ll get to see it brought to life is a huge reward for all of us!”

Jonathan’s winning moodboard featured a full wall tropical forest mural which has been specially printed for the showhome, green furniture and LED lights throughout, including a soft beanbag to relax in and a desk to do his homework on, with jungle-themed toys to bring the theme to life.

His design will be featured in one of the bedrooms in one of the two new showhomes CALA will be launching at Cammo Meadows, which is situated near to Cramond Primary School.

Cammo Meadows is a development of detached homes, terraced homes and apartments next to the Cammo Estate nature reserve.

The development is minutes from Cramond Primary School and is also surrounded by a multitude of green outdoor space, a wildflower meadow, with a new woodland to be created as part of the development.

Built in 1975, Cramond Primary School is a non-denominational school that serves Cramond and the surrounding areas of northwest Edinburgh. The school has more than 400 pupils and is part of the Royal High School cluster.

