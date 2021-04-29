Hibernian Football Club will cease activity on social media from 15:00 BST on Friday 30 April to 23:59 BST on Monday 3 May.

The club’s decision comes as Scottish football unites in support of a boycott of social media in response to continuing racist and discriminatory abuse online aimed at players, staff, supporters and others associated with the game.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Livingston. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 21/04/2021 Hibs play host to Livingston in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Hibs beat Livingston 2-1 thanks to a brace of first half goals from Kevin Nisbet and Martin Boyle. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs will join clubs across the country, and in England, as well as the Scottish FA, Scottish Professional Football League, Scottish Women’s Football and PFA Scotland in switching off all social media activity for our men and women’s teams.

The game on Saturday against St Johnstone will still be available live on Hibs Pass and Pay Per View and a match report will be available on the club website. Hibernian Women’s Edinburgh derby against Hearts will not be affected and will still air on BBC Alba on Sunday May 2 at 1610.

“Hibernian Football Club has a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of discrimination,” said Executive Chairman Ronald Gordon.

“It has no place in football. We are committed to inclusion and to stamping out online abuse.

“We believe social media has a vital role to play in engaging with our fans and commercial partners. But we feel it necessary, due to the actions of a vile minority, to join in a social media boycott in order to send a united and powerful message that enough is enough.”

Like this: Like Loading...