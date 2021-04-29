The Scottish FA and Scottish Professional Football League have confirmed that the Play-Off Match will go ahead between Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts, and that the Pyramid Play-Off Match against SPFL Club 42 will also take place.

The governing and league bodies sought legal clarification, overseen by a judge, on the correct interpretation of the Pyramid Play-Off Competition Rules, which are embedded in the respective rules of each of the SPFL, the Scottish Highland and Lowland Football Leagues.

Betfred Cup – Hibernian v Brora Rangers,. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 07/10/2020. Hibs play host to Highland League side, Brora Rangers in the Betfred Cup at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Credit: Ian Jacobs

Having established that Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts have been correctly identified as league champions of the Highland and Lowland Leagues respectively – and the SPFL having determined that they both satisfy its Membership Criteria – dates for both legs of the Play-Off match and the Pyramid Play-Off match will be announced by the SPFL shortly.

A draw also took place this afternoon by the Scottish FA to establish that Brora Rangers will play at home against Kelty Hearts in the first leg of the Highland and Lowland League Play-Off tie.

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA Chief Executive, said: “The principle of the Scottish football pyramid is of huge importance to the integrity of open competition. It was vital, given the implications for all three clubs, that the respective organisations took all practicable steps to ensure that the play-offs could take place.

“We are delighted that the decision by the judge corresponded with the view of the Scottish FA and provides the necessary clarity to the league bodies and certainty to those clubs affected.”

Neil Doncaster, Chief Executive of the SPFL, said: “Like so many aspects of our sport, both the clubs and the SPFL have been in uncharted territory as a result of the disruption caused by COVID-19. We are 100% committed to the principle of the sporting pyramid but were understandably keen to ensure that any decisions reached were both fair and in accordance with the rules and agreements of all four organisations.

“We therefore worked with the Scottish FA to conduct an arbitration in front of a senior judge and are very pleased that the position has been definitively clarified, and that this season’s Pyramid Play-Off Matches will proceed as normal.”

Like this: Like Loading...