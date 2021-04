Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, Willie Rennie, took a posed karate lesson in The Meadows yesterday, showing that he is prepared to fight for every vote.

As part of the election campaign, Mr Rennie encouraged voters to ignore the SNP’s push for IndyRef2 and put recovery first.

23rd April 2021 Edinburgh – Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader, Willie Rennie, took part n a karate lesson on the The Meadows in Edinburgh before setting out criticism of Nicola Sturgeon’s record in government. PHOTO ©2021 Live Edinburgh News

